The African National Congress has rallied around Deputy President Paul Mashatile

In the blowback from the deputy president's security detail's assault on four motorists on the N1, several sectors have called for accountability

ANC secretary general said that Mashatile should not be held responsible for his bodyguard's actions

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has run to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's defence as criticism is mounting over the N1 assault.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that Deputy President Paul Mashatile shouldn't be held accountable for the N1 assault. Image: Luba Lesolle/Getty Images & @IanCameron23/Twitter

Source: UGC

The eight Presidential Protection Services officers accused of assaulting motorists on the N1 highway earlier in July have been arrested and charged. Calls have also mounted for the deputy president to face the consequences of the incident.

Paul Mashatile's bodyguard places deputy president at N1 assault scene

The suspended officers appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 24 July, where one of the accused revealed that Mashatile was in the convoy at the time of the assault, Daily Maverick reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The bodyguard's statement under oath contradicts the deputy president's claim that he wasn't there to witness the assault.

Fikile Mbalula says Paul Mashatile is not responsible for bodyguards' actions

On Tuesday, 25 July, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said even though Mashatile was present at the time of the incident, it doesn't mean he should be held accountable for the assault, EWN reported.

Mablula said:

"He was in the convoy. So where does step aside come in there? There is no step aside there."

The ANC secretary-general added that the ANC called for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate the incident, which was completed, indicating that the ANC's role in the matter was over.

South Africans slam ANC for protecting Paul Mashatile

Below are some comments:

@BMothabela asked:

"He lied about being at the scene. Since he was there...why did he not do anything about the assault when it happened?"

@IamTshoki said:

"ANC people should never be held accountable for nothing, it tracks vele."

@SebinTdr questioned:

"If ANC's renewal is not about accountability then what is it all about?"

@b_sigidi criticised:

"Criminals protecting each other."

@Hen_Mbo added

"He MUST be held accountable, but just consider it from a purely humanitarian point of view. He sat in his car and watched while his thugs attacked the men."

‘Traumatised’ VIP protection cop claims no wrongdoing in N1 assault, says viral video doesn’t tell whole story

Briefly News previously reported that the eight Presidential Protection Services officers assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail had their day in court.

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, one of the eight accused told the Randburg Magistrates' Court that Mashatile's security unit did nothing wrong in the N1 assault on 2 July.

Shadrick Molekatlane Kojoana claimed that the viral video depicting the assault not only traumatised him but also didn't tell the entire story of the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News