The office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that the SAPS VIP protection unit that attacked civilians was part of his security detail

The horrific incident occurred on the N1 in Johannesburg and has since gone viral on social media

The new details of the case are raising more questions, and some people want to know where the minister was when the assault occurred

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - New information revealed that the SAPS VIP protection unit caught on camera beating three men on the N1 near Fourways, Johannesburg belonged to Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The SAPS VIP protection unit members accused of brutally assaulting three men have been identified. Images: Darren Stewart & Anton Koen/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The deputy president's spokesperson confirmed the incident over the weekend and said Mashatile "abhors" the actions of his security detail.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile wants the police to investigate the brutal assault of motorists

According to a statement issued by Mashatile's spokesperson, the deputy president called on the public to allow the police to investigate the incident, reports SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mashatile's spokesperson added that the DP has confidence in the police to do the right thing.

"The deputy president has full confidence in the SAPS under Minister Bheki Cele and the command of General Fannie Masemola to the right thing," read part of the statement.

There is no indication of whether the deputy president was in any of the vehicles driven by his protection detail at the time of the brutal assault of the three motorists.

VIP protection unit involved in the alleged assault of three men identified

According to TimesLIVE, members of Mashatile's protection detail have been identified, and the police have also tracked and traced the victims.

The publication notes that the Volkswagen vehicle the victims were travelling in belonged to a 31-year-old from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

Earlier, police asked the victims to come forward and give their accounts of what happened on the N1 highway.

South Africans react to new details in assault scandal

@MalatjieKholo said:

"I may be wrong, but DP could've seen everything happening."

@mani_monwabisi said:

"Barbaric, they should be prosecuted and jailed."

@KeithWilkie10 said:

"Gangsters take their lead from their boss."

@Thabo_Tshaba said:

"Read this statement twice, my question now is, after this “investigation”, will the people who were assaulted receive an apology? Or something."

@GenduToit said:

"So if he wasn't in that convoy, what gave them the right to behave like that? Who's life was in danger that warranted brutally kicking an unconscious man? I am sure this is not their first time behaving like this, just the first time they have been caught on camera."

Police search for 3 men allegedly assaulted by SAPS VIP protection on N1 in Joburg, video goes viral

Briefly News earlier reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Johannesburg is looking for three men who were allegedly brutally assaulted by several SAPS VIP protection unit members.

The assault was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

The viral video shows several SAPS VIP protection unit members carrying guns. One man was dragged out of the car, and others were brutally assaulted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News