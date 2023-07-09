The high crime levels in South Africa continue to pose a frustrating challenge for many citizens

General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), announced the steps taken by the police service to combat crime

General Masemola highlighted that SAPS would be willing to pledge money to aid and improve community safety

MAHIKENG- The growing crime rate in South Africa is a constant cause for concern. Some Mzansi communities feel that the police are not doing enough to protect them.

SAPS commissioner Fannie Masemola said the police department will be giving CFPs R70 million to empower CFPs. Image: Gallo Images /Bloomberg /RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

To demonstrate the police service's commitment, General Masemola revealed that SAPS is willing to support Community Policing Forums (CPFs). Fannie Masemola explained that SAPS has allocated millions of rands to volunteers who help the police.

CFPs to get sponsorship from the SAPS to help with crime levels

SABC News reported that Fannie Masemola announced that community members who volunteer to assist the police in fighting crime will receive R70 million. This funding is intended to help CPFs purchase necessary items such as cell phones, laptops, and warm winter clothing. General Masemola emphasized the importance of supporting these volunteers, saying:

"It is more to go out to meet them halfway because they are volunteering. They are working with us, fighting crime, and they don't get anything."

According to SABC News, Fannie Masemola made the announcement in Mahikeng where he attended the funeral of North West CPF Chairperson Dixson Ngamlane and his wife, Thozama Ngamlane, on 8 July 2023. The coupled passed away in a car accident in Gauteng on 3 July 2023.

Rampant crime in townships has South Africans worried

Briefly News reported that Diepsloot residents took to the streets as they blamed the lack of police presence for escalating crime rates in their community. Read what Briefly News readers had to say.

Emma Appiah Kwanele wrote:

"And the Next march would be against employment age restriction, we are fed up with this government and useless Constitution."

Buntu Khumalo said:

"They are criminals thselves and they know the criminals. Criminals live among them."

Mthobisi Evans added:

"But people in an area know criminals who abuse the community, they must take law into their own hands."

Malome Teboho commented:

"Police are humans too... not robot cops! Remember criminals are heavily armed and shoot without care... It is up to the community to stand up against crime that's gonna tear up the community."

Sandra Cunningham was puzzled:

"So they are committing crime to riot against crime so it's just a continual loop."

