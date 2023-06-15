A video of SA cops at work was surprising to many as they looked determined to catch people thought to be criminals

The viral TikTok video of police officers' hard at work went viral as they stormed towards a VW Polo

Online users were amazed as they watched how effectively the police officers took charge of the situation

Mzansi's police have a questionable reputation. One video shows SA cops dealing with alleged criminals.

SA applauds SAPS as they deal with suspects in TikTok video. Image: @cksibusiso

Source: TikTok

The video showing SAPS's swift action garnered over 22 000 likes. The interesting video got hundreds of comments as they discussed how well they did.

SA police on TikTok video gets over 970 000 views

@cksibusiso posted a video SAPS storming a VW Polo suspected of harbouring alleged criminals. Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by SAPS dealing with alleged criminals

People are always curious to know what SAPS does about crime. The video of the police force taking charge had many passing judgment. Read what they had to say:

Malume said:

"I use to think like that, that crime doesn't pay untill I became a lawyer."

Tshengzo wrote:

"Being a police officer it's a calling it's not for everyone."

❤️Faith said:

"The first officer that went straight bravery yhoooo."

lucky joked:

"The third policemen is not make sure."

nzimamwelase91 added:

"I swear I would park on the side until the end of this movie."

Chixman P commented:

"The truck driver was supposed to be the cameraman, we were not gonna miss any action."

Ayanda Masinga applauded:

"Good job."

Fake Zimbabwean dentist raided in Polokwane, found to be an illegal immigrant

Briefly News previously reported that on 7 June 2023, the South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested a Zimbabwean man accused of practising as an unlicenced dentist in Polokwane.

The 42-year-old man, identified as Chihoho Taurai, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court after being reported to the Hawks by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

In an interview with News24, Limpopo Hawks Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke explains how the Hawks received a tip-off from the HPCSA about an alleged medical doctor practising without a licence.

Source: Briefly News