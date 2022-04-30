Lt-Col Vincent Zaba, a high ranking senior police officer has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and providing ammunition to a person who was not allowed to own any

He was caught in a sting operation when he allegedly escorted a drug trafficker who was actually a paid informant

Zaba had also allegedly sold the informant 25 rounds of ammunition for R2 000, the sting took place between November and December last year

CAPE TOWN - Lt-Col Vincent Zaba was allegedly paid R20 000 to 'escort' an alleged drug trafficker last year in November.

A sting operation had been set up and an undercover informer had posed as a drug trafficker and had allegedly enlisted Zaba's services to provide protection.

A high-ranking cop has been busted in a sting operation in Cape Town. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Zaba, 54, is a high ranking officer and is the acting commander of the Table Bay Harbour police station.

He also allegedly was paid R2 000 for 25 rounds of ammunition by the informant according to Times Live.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut revealed that Zaba was arrested at work on Friday and that he appeared in court on the same day.

Traut said there was a concerted effort to stamp out corruption in the SAPS. Zaba was released on R15 000 bail. He faces three counts of defeating the ends of justice and providing ammunition to a person who was not allowed to own any.

