A 78-year-old Cresta man who was reported missing is believed to have been murdered by four people

His gardener and domestic worker were among those who were arrested and revealed that the man was buried in a shallow grave

The suspects, who are believed to be Malawian citizens, are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 78-year-old man who was found buried in his garden in Cresta, Johannesburg. A gardener and domestic worker were supposedly in on the murder and are among those who were arrested.

The man was reported missing over the Easter weekend after a tenant had not seen him for a few days.

Four people, including a domestic worker and gardener, were arrested for the murder of an elderly man in Johannesburg. Image: South African Police Service/Facebook & Getty

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said investigations revealed that the victim’s car, a white VW Polo, was spotted driving around the city and there was activity on his bank cards. Police connected the employees and the other two suspects to the case. According to SAPS, the suspects also pointed out where the victim’s body was buried.

The suspects, who face charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice, are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 28 April.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TimesLIVE reported that the four suspects are believed to be Malawian citizens.

South Africans react to the elderly man’s death

Walter Tshabuse said:

“It’s a sad story and a horror at the same time, people are so heartless outside.”

Bheki Mgabhi wrote:

“Our grandparents are not safe the only hope they have now is Dudula, SAPS and the home affairs Minister because we can't take the law into our hands as grandchildren.”

De Bura posted:

“The senseless killing of old people for their material things in this country is disturbing.”

Peter Mokgotlhwe wrote:

A 78-year-old is basically a pensioner who was able to afford to hire helpers who sent him to his grave...very sad...they wanted more and took advantage of an old man. Why Kill him though when he was able to trust them? Rest in peace madala. Some people are heartless.”

Gruesome details revealed during Klawer killer trial leads to drama, Jerobejin Van Wyk’s mother breaks down

Briefly News also reported the mother of Jerobejin Van Wyk came face to face with her son’s suspected murderer in the Klawer Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 26 April. The 13-year-old was murdered in February in Klawer in the Western Cape and the court heard chilling details surrounding his death.

Murder accused Daniel Smit appeared in court where the victim’s mother Triesa Van Wyk threw a water bottle at him before breaking down after she was forced to relive her son’s final moments.

The accused’s attorney Santie Human revealed details from a statement complied by psychologist CWA Van Zyl which said that Smit followed the teenager in his bakkie, knocked him down and then drove him to his house. Smit allegedly murdered the boy by breaking his neck.

Source: Briefly News