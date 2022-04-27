There was drama in the court room after Jerobejin Van Wyk's mother Triesa was overcome by emotions during the trial

Murder accused Daniel Smit had a water bottle thrown at him by Triesa who was forced to listen to details of the murder

Smit followed the teenager in his bakkie, knocked him and then drove him to his house where he allegedly murdered the boy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KLAWAR - The mother of Jerobejin Van Wyk came face to face with her son’s suspected murderer in the Klawer Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 26 April. The 13-year-old was murdered in February in Klawer in the Western Cape and the court heard chilling details surrounding his death.

Murder accused Daniel Smit appeared in court where the victim’s mother Triesa Van Wyk threw a water bottle at him before breaking down after she was forced to relive her son’s final moments.

Jerobejin Van Wyk's mother threw a water bottle at his alleged killer Daniel Smit during court proceedings. Image: @4MinorityInRSA & @GaytonMcK/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The accused’s attorney Santie Human revealed details from a statement complied by psychologist CWA Van Zyl which said that Smit followed the teenager in his bakkie, knocked him and then drove him to his house. Smit allegedly murdered the boy by breaking his neck.

He later allegedly put the body in a freezer before burning it afterwards. Parts of the body that were not burnt were put into a septic tank and were later found by municipal workers, TimesLIVE reported. Smit’s daughter was apparently also in the house when the murder occurred, but she was not a witness. The accused will re-appear on 23 May. The National Prosecuting Authority believes that more charges would possibly be added.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It was earlier reported that the 13-year-old was killed for stealing mangos, however, Smit's lawyer said his client’s actions were not a result of anger. According to Eyewitness News, a psychiatrist would need to assess several aspects to support the theory of sinister influences causing the death.

Social media irate over the case

Colleen Sevitz commented:

“That poor mother to have to sit and listen to these details. I can't imagine.”

Muzi Mbatha wrote:

“The old man has no heart and I do think it was not the first time for him to commit such kind of killing, by doing such a barbaric act he deserves to rot in jail.”

Adaku Chioma Amaechi – Jonathan said:

“This is why the death penalty is needed. How can some people be so wicked? He will be sentenced and spend the rest of his life in jail eating three times a day with Taxpayers’ money, this is not Justice. Bring back the death penalty.”

Kaity Kubheka added:

“Please toss him to the crocodiles or lions, if you denied someone the right to life, you have no business living.”

Daniel Smit admits Klawer case was not his first murder, abandons bail bid

Briefly News also reported Daniel Smit, a Klawer farmer who allegedly murdered a 13-year-old boy who stole mangoes from his property, has dropped his bail application. He appeared in the Klawer Magistrate's Court today (7 February).

A group of local residents gathered outside the court to protest against Smit allegedly murdering the boy. Police tried to disperse the angry protestors using stun grenades.

During his court appearance, Smit's lawyer told the judge that Smit had previously murdered four people in Sea Point, News24 reports during his court appearance. The lawyer added that Smit had been involved with the occult since he was 13, and the motive is Satanic.

Source: Briefly News