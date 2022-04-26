The first witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder Sergeant Thabo Mosia said the crime scene was protected

After arriving at the Vosloorus home and examining the scene, Mosia returned the next day when he noted the police tape still intact

During the cross-examination, the state witness was asked about the preservation of the crime scene

PRETORIA - State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, was the first to take the stand and during cross-examination revealed that he believes the crime scene had been properly “protected”, the High Court in Pretoria heard on Tuesday 26 April.

Recalling the night the murder occurred, Mosia said he arrived at singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus at midnight. The seven people who were in the house when the shooting occurred waited in a spare bedroom while police scanned the crime scene for evidence.

Mosia photographed and prepared a sketch of the scene before he returned the next morning with other police officers. He also collected evidence, including a bullet fragment, and used swabs to collect DNA. Mosiae noted that crime scene tape used to cordon off the area was still intact, SABC News reported.

When he was questioned about the preservation of the crime scene, Mosia the tape was still there and he thought the scene was being protected.

Meyiwa was supposedly shot and killed in October 2014 when two people entered Kelly Khumalo's mother's house armed with a firearm and knife. After demanding items, a tussle occurred, three shots were fired and one struck Meyiwa in the chest, SowetanLIVE reported.

Social media users react to the trial

@AquaSereia commented:

“I wish it was possible to outsource police detectives from the US, just like how the government was able to outsource Doctors and Engineers from Cuba.”

@Retha_shai wrote:

“The war between the judge and advocate is on another level.”

@Motaung_Neilwe posted:

“Were the DNA/fingerprints of the accused(1-5) found at the house?”

@Mabutie said:

“This walking stick that was at the crime scene, who was using it? The suspects? I don't remember seeing any video of eyewitnesses limping.”

@mbathasaneleh added:

“He was four hours 20min late to the scene and he said he's confident that the crime scene wasn't tampered with, he saw exactly what they wanted him to see.”

Doctors say there is no sign of physical assault on Senzo Meyiwa murder accused despite torture claims

Briefly News reported doctors from Correctional Services have refuted claims by accused number three in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa that he was physically assaulted behind bars. Mthobisi Mncube claimed that correction services officials had severely assaulted him.

He also requested to be transferred to the Johannesburg prison, where he was initially jailed until the trial started in Pretoria High Court. Advocate Dan Teffo, who is representing Ncube and three others accused of murdering the soccer star, claimed that his client was being tortured and might not live until the end of the case.

