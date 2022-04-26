Doctors have found no signs of physical assault on murder accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube

Mncube claimed that he was being tortured by prison officials and his lawyer Advocate Dan Teffo said he would be killed

Advocate Teffo claimed that the officer did not have a name tag when he allegedly assaulted Mncube

PRETORIA - Doctors from Correctional Services have refuted claims by accused number three in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa that he was physically assaulted behind bars. Mthobisi Mncube claimed that correction services officials had severely assaulted him.

He also requested to be transferred to the Johannesburg prison where he was initially jailed until the trial started in Pretoria High Court. Advocate Dan Teffo, who is representing Ncube and three others accused of murdering the soccer star, claimed that his client was being tortured and might not live until the end of the case.

The murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria High Court. Image: OJ Koloti & Anesh Debiky/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Advocate George Baloyi, the prosecutor in the case, said investigations into the alleged assault are ongoing. He said the reports from the doctors show no signs of physical injuries and Mncube has been afforded the opportunity to open a case. Baloyi added that a case of assault is under investigation, SABC News reported.

Earlier, Teffo said that his client will be “six feet under” if the matter is not resolved. The advocate claimed that the correctional services officer did not have a name tag when the alleged assault occurred, making it difficult to identify him.

Mncube along with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, the possession of firearms without a licence and the illegal possession of ammunition, according to Mail and Guardian.

Social media reacts to the case

@NalaThokozane said:

“Accused number 3 will need a real lawyer here, not Adv Teffo, he is highly implicated here. #1 - He was found with a Gun. #2 - Forensic analysis has established that his gun shot Senzo #3- His phone signal puts him at the scene at the time Senzo was killed.”

@Sthe_Ndlovu wrote:

“The Hawks said they didn’t find any cartridges on the scene that night. All of a sudden, the police found the cartridge at the scene near the kitchen door?”

@BridgetteLeboho commented:

“It's bad enough that Senzo's dad died without seeing justice for the murder of his son. Now this back and forth with this case after all these years is really awful to watch. Senzo and his family deserve JUSTICE.”

@Makwande__ posted:

“I think it’s time for the South African sangomas and psychics to prove themselves and validate the practice through cracking this.”

