The seven men suspected of murdering Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi are expected to apply for bail at the Randburg Magistrate's Court

Nyathi was killed as a result of mob violence, the men allegedly beat and burned Nyathi to death in Diepsloot

One of the accused says he is unsure why he was arrested and he and his co-accused are facing multiple charges including murder and kidnapping

JOHANNESBURG - The seven men accused of killing Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean national are expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday, 26 April for a bail hearing at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Nyathi was killed in Diepsloot, a township in the north of Johannesburg after protestors had broken out earlier that day against foreign nationals.

The seven men allegedly responsible for the death of Elvis Nyathi will be applying for bail at the Randburg magistrate's court. Image: Getty Images

The protests escalated drastically in the township and according to SABC News, Nyathi was severely beaten before being set alight and burning to death. A mob had reportedly gone from house to house and demanded foreign nationals to produce immigration documents.

The suspects made their first appearance on Monday and one of the suspects stated his intention to plead not guilty because the police did not explain to him why he was arrested. He added that he did not commit any crime and was not involved in the incident.

The accused is well known within his community and is also a Community Policing Forum (CPF) member.

According to IOL, all the men who have been arrested for the murder of Nyathi are South African and they are facing charges of murder, robbery, kidnapping, assault and extortion.

Family of Zimbabwean national Mbodazwe Banajo “Elvis” Nyathi who was killed in Diepsloot violence speak out

Briefly News previously reported that The family of Zimbabwean national, Mbodazwe Banajo “Elvis” Nyathi is struggling to come to terms with his death after he was killed during an act of mob violence and was set alight meters away from his home in Diepsloot. He will be laid to rest over the weekend.

When Nomsa Tshuma last saw her husband, he was surrounded by an angry crowd who dragged him away from their home demanding R300. Before she knew it another resident told her that her husband was being set alight. The couple lived in their home for three years.

Nyathi's brother, Godknows said a memorial service is being held on Thursday afternoon 14 April and the family will depart for Zimbabwe according to Eyewitness News. He added that Tshuma is in the care of relatives as she mourns her husband.

