The family of Zimbabwean national, Mbodazwe Banajo “Elvis” Nyathi is still in mourning after his death

Nyathi will be laid to rest over the weekend and his family held a memorial service for night on Thursday afternoon

No arrests have been made in the case after he was killed during violent protests that broke out in Diepsloot

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Zimbabwean national, Mbodazwe Banajo “Elvis” Nyathi is struggling to come to terms with his death after he was killed during an act of mob violence and was set alight meters away from his home in Diepsloot. He will be laid to rest over the weekend.

When Nomsa Tshuma last saw her husband, he was surrounded by an angry crowd who dragged him away from their home demanding R300. Before she knew it another resident told her that her husband was being set alight. The couple lived in their home for three years.

The family of Mbodazwe Banajo “Elvis” Nyathi has spoken out. Image: @MtwanaXabiso/Twitter & Getty

Source: UGC

Nyathi's brother Godknows said a memorial service is being held on Thursday afternoon 14 April and the family will depart for Zimbabwe according to Eyewitness News. He added that Tshuma is in the care of relatives as she mourns her husband.

Nyathi was killed during violent protests that broke out in Diepsloot after claims that seven people were murdered by an illegal immigrant. TimesLIVE reported that no arrests have been made in the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media reacts to Nyathi’s death

@mbuso_siera commented:

“Zimbabwe borders are not closed! Let them go home for safety.”

@CrunchyVine posted:

“My deepest condolences to this family.”

@alostro_ shared:

“No one's a foreigner on earth.”

@VanDerWhatWhat added:

“At least they have a country they can run back to… we have nowhere else to go.”

United Nations concerned about attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, following Elvis Nyathi’s killing

Briefly News also reported the United Nations (UN) in South Africa has called on citizens to respect those living in the country regardless of their nationality or immigration status.

This comes after the organisation expressed grave concerns about attacks and protests against foreign nationals and the act of mob violence against Zimbabwean father Elvis Nyathi who was stoned and set alight in Diepsloot.

Head of the UN in South Africa and Acting Resident Coordinator Ayodele Odusola said that the current happenings in the country are “worrisome”. He slammed Operation Dudula for allegedly forcing suspected illegal immigrants to display their identity documents, according to News24. Odusola also sent his condolences to Nyathi’s family and others who have been affected by the violence.

Source: Briefly News