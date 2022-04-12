The United Nations in South Africa is concerned about the violent attacks on foreign nationals that recently occurred

The organisation slammed the killing of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi and expressed condolences to his family

Head of the UN in South Africa and Acting Resident Coordinator Ayodele Odusola called out Operation Dudula as well

PRETORIA - The United Nations (UN) in South Africa has called on citizens to respect those living in the country regardless of their nationality or immigration status.

This comes after the organisation expressed grave concerns about attacks and protests against foreign nationals and the act of mob violence against Zimbabwean father Elvis Nyathi who was stoned and set alight in Diepsloot.

Head of the UN in South Africa and Acting Resident Coordinator Ayodele Odusola is concerned about the attacks on foreign nationals. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty

Head of the UN in South Africa and Acting Resident Coordinator Ayodele Odusola said that the current happenings in the country are “worrisome”.

He slammed Operation Dudula for allegedly forcing suspected illegal immigrants to display their identity documents, according to News24. Odusola also sent his condolences to Nyathi’s family and others who have been affected by the violence.

The UN stands by the government statements to urge South Africans to not take the law into their hands. Odusola reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comment that acts of lawlessness against foreign nationals will not be tolerated, the Daily Maverick reported.

Social media users are divided on the UN’s comments

@Jaco62572613 said:

“What about farm murders, muti killings and botched circumcisions? Any concerns from UN on those?”

@patrici11771102 shared:

“What about Sans getting killed or doesn’t it bother the UN?”

@Painles86797588 commented:

“Foreigners must also be the part of Operation Dudula to fight against drugs and people with no documents as a sign of being with us not against us.”

@RayRaymuRozvi posted:

“The SA gov chose not to have refugee camps but rather integrate. Refugees that offer no critical skills to be able to get work permits on merit should be in refugee camps. The refugees try to integrate & end up competing for jobs with locals resulting in these negative sentiments.”

@JohnCPT1 added:

“Well south Africans once again prove that they are not some special bunch, but xenophobic monsters with racist attitudes that put even the Nats to shame.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa finds attacks on foreign nationals deeply disturbing, calls out acts of violence

Briefly News previously reported President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the attacks on foreign nationals in his weekly newsletter on Monday, 11 April.

In his letter, Ramaphosa addressed the violence that recently took place in Diepsloot, in Johannesburg where at least seven people were killed including one foreign national from Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa stated that he found the anti-immigrant sentiment highly disturbing as it mirrored sentiments that made apartheid possible.

