President Cyril Ramaphosa stated in his weekly newsletter that the attacks on foreign nationals are not acceptable

Ramaphosa noted that some of the acts committed by South Africans are reminiscent of the apartheid-era

Some South Africans are happy that the president has addressed xenophobia while others feel he is out of touch with the reality of South Africans

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the attacks on foreign nationals in his weekly newsletter on Monday, 11 April.

In his letter, Ramaphosa addressed the violence that recently took place in Diepsloot, in Johannesburg where at least seven people were killed including one foreign national from Zimbabwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called out the recent attacks on foreign nationals. Image: GCIS/ Flickr

Ramaphosa stated that he found the anti-immigrant sentiment highly disturbing as it mirrored sentiments that made apartheid possible.

"It is therefore deeply disturbing how the recent incidents of anti-foreigner sentiment in parts of the country echo our apartheid past," wrote Ramaphosa.

The president noted that foreign nationals are being stopped on the street and being forced to either produce legal documentation to private citizens. Ramaphosa stated that during apartheid, certain groups were being prohibited from having full access to the country and blocked from starting up certain types of businesses, for example.

"Under apartheid, black people were deemed suspects by default and stopped by police when found in so-called white areas," wrote Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa also added that some politicians have exploited the situation and have made unscientific claims for political gain.

He also added that one of the prevalent issues in South Africa is crime and crime is committed by both foreign nationals and citizens alike. Ramaphosa stated that crime cannot be resolved by targeting African foreign nationals, reports SABC News.

Ramaphosa stated the government is the only entity in charge of immigration and warned South African citizens that the violence geared toward foreign nationals will only come back to hurt South Africans.

South Africans weigh on President Cyril Ramaphosa's newsletter

@Tsentsho1 said:

You are not the owner of this country, you are just a leader with limited time, 5 years to be specific now you are left with 2. We can't let this country collapse because you say so. I'm sure you have penthouses in all big cities of this world, we have only in South Africa."

@dramadelinquent said:

"No, it’s not right and your inability to control the borders have led to this. These are the consequences of an incapable government."

@mlandvo_mkhonta said:

"Ramaphosa Echoing what the EFF has been saying all along, does it mean Dudula has found a new enemy?"

@Chandisarewa96 said:

"I have so much respect for President Ramaphosa. I'm glad he's calling out the acts of xenophobia happening in South Africa. For a country that sacrificed a lot to fight Apartheid, they should be very much against discrimination based on ethnicity or anything else. #ElvisNyathi"

@PhulusoGunyukun said:

"Summary of this statement, “do not take law into your own hands, let me just sit on the problems and pretend to be doing something.”

@Muzila8 said:

"You're always surrounded by bodyguards that is why you don't care about the citizens do you think the whole of South Africa are mad when they say foreigners are commiting crime and businesses & companies are hiring foreigners as cheap labours 2024 is around the corner "

