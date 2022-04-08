The South African Police Service has arrested more than 50 undocumented foreign nationals in the township of Diepsloot

The township situated in Johannesburg has seen an increase in violence this week as residents took to the streets in protests against illegal migrants

On social media, South Africans have shared their thoughts about the violence in Diepsloot with some people saddened by the loss of life

JOHANNESBURG - More than 50 people have been arrested by the South African Police Service in Diepsloot since the violent protests erupted in the township this week.

SAPS National spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the large number of the people that have been apprehended are being detained for being in South Africa without legal documentation.

Source: Getty Images

Mathe explains that 28 people were arrested overnight(Thursday, 7 April). Two men were arrested on domestic violence allegations and sexual assault while the rest were arrested for being in South Africa illegally, according to SABC News.

Mather further adds that on Wednesday night and Thursday morning 26 people were arrested and the majority were also illegal immigrants. The total number of people who have been arrested is now 54.

Earlier this week, protests serupted in Diepsloot with residents raising concerns of a number of murders allegedly being committed by foreign nationals.

Following a visit to Diepsloot on Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that 11 people were killed between October and December 2021, reports News24. Cele stated that these murders were not properly investigated by the police.

Cele went on to confirm that seven other people were killed in the past weekend, however, could not verify that they were murdered by foreign nationals.

Only four arrests have been made in relation to the murders and as a result, Cele is deploying specialised police teams which will include the Tactical Response Team (TRT), Public Order Police (POP) and investigators to assist the Diepsloot police.

South Africans weigh in on the violence in Diepsloot

@Sweet_Clemmy said:

"Watching the news and seeing what South Africans in Diepsloot are going through. Aai guys it's sad. I'm shattered We can't carry on like this."

@BafanaBafner said:

"What's happening in Diepsloot is yet another example of the disconnect between police and the community. Proves again that the only way people are listened to is when they strike or burn things...Will our law enforcement ever get it right and be proactive. #DiepslootProtest"

@nombonisogasa said:

"Yes, Elvis Nyathi was killed by an angry mob of vigilantes. But many, especially politicians who lit the fire of hate should take credit for his death, and that of many others and the destruction of property in Diepsloot and beyond. Below, is a list of shameful contributors."

1 Person killed in Diepsloot violence, more than 20 foreign nationals arrested as protests continue

Briefly News previously reported that one person was killed in a suspected act of mob justice after residents allegedly hurled stones and set the man alight in his home in Diepsloot.

More than 20 undocumented foreign nationals have also been said to have been arrested last night.

When police arrived on the scene, the man had already died, according to Eyewitness News. Community leader Lefa Nkala described the incident as concerning and unfortunate and said that criminals took advantage of the protest situation.

