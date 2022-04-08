Gauteng Premier Makhura has called on Gauteng residents to let the Government do their jobs and not take action on their own

Makhura was referring to the uptake of violence in the township of Dieploot over illegal foreign nationals

The Premier also paid a visit to Diepsloot on Friday alongside the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi

JOHANNESBURG - Premier David Makhura has appealed to Gauteng residents not to take the law into their own hands but to instead work alongside the Government to take back the townships.

Makhura's plea comes after spats of violence in the township of Diepsloot over crime and undocumented foreign nationals this past week.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the Township Economy Bill will favour South African businesses and not foreign nationals. Image: GCIS/Flickr

The Gauteng Premier had paid a visit to Orange Farm entrepreneurs to discuss the recently passed Township Development Economic Bill, reports TimesLIVE. Once the bill is enacted it will allow for mass employment through increased business activity and help disadvantaged communities.

Makhura also stated that the Bill was not geared toward businesses owned by foreign nationals but would solely benefit South Africans. He went on to say the residents should take back the spaza shop industry because they want to see these businesses thrive.

"The Township Economy Bill is not meant for foreigners, it is only meant for South Africans," said Makhura.

Makhura went on to explain that the bill is not meant to be against foreigners, however, it is meant to aid South Africans.

Gauteng Premier visits Diepsloot

On Friday, 8 April Makhura visited Diepsloot alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi in the wake of violent protests.

Taking to social media, the Premier's office stated that clam has been restored to Diepsloot. They were gathered in Diepsloot to give residents feedback on the interventions that have been made to increase police visibility in the area.

South Africans weigh in on the Township Economy Bill

@BusangMotsepeng said:

"Foreigners always find creative ways of benefiting from programs meant for South Africans, mostly helped by corrupt government officials. I'm not convinced that that won't be the case here."

@LuckyBlackM said:

"You have long been singing the Township Economy song . Can we have a DJ remix the tune so it might sound different?"

@stroopkoejaiter said:

"We'll take back our communities but don't think for one second we will or want to work with the corrupt and evil @MYANC government. We are here because of them."

@mlisawomdabu said:

"The government is not working with the citizens/ residents."

Undocumented foreign nationals arrested in Diepsloot following police sting operation

Briefly News previously reported that at least 27 illegal immigrants residing in Diepsloot were arrested during a police sting operation conducted on Thursday, 7 April.

The violent protests, which forced police to fire stun grenades and rubber bullets, has since subsided. Police are still investing the mob violence that saw one man killed.

Reports say the number of recently-arrested individuals has increased to over 50, according to Eyewitness News. Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi are set to visit the area.

Source: Briefly News