Sergeant Thabo Mosia said the people at the house when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered delayed in reporting the crime

The murder allegedly occurred at about 8pm, however, Mosia arrived at the scene after midnight

During the cross examination Mosia added that he did not think the crime scene was tampered with

PRETORIA - State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial claims that the people who were at the house when the shooting took place did not report the incident immediately. Sergeant Thabo Mosia revealed during his cross-examination by Advocate Malesela Teffo at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that Meyiwa was taken to hospital before police could be informed.

Mosia was questioned about his tardiness when arriving at the crime scene. It is believed that the murder occurred about 8pm and Mosia arrived at the Vosloorus home after midnight.

The state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was cross examined. Image: OJ Koloti & Lefty Shivambu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Teffo also questioned if within the four-hour window period if the crime scene was tampered with and Mosia said he did not suspect any tampering. SABC News reported that Mosia was certain there was a scuffle when he saw a hat and walking stick laying on the floor. He added that he did not question the people at the house but took the word of another officer at the scene, Brigadier Ndlovu.

Teffo and Mosia irked each other during the cross-examination. Teffo also came under fire a few times for his line of questioning, particularly when he grilled Mosia about his prior experience.

The advocate reminded Mosia that lying to the court had earned him a perjury charge. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela disallowed Teffo from asking questions about Mosia’s experience, according to The Citizen.

South Africans react to the trial

@Fishwings123 said:

“Adv Teffo is trying to discredit any evidence pointing his client to the crime scene so the DNA results to the hat and jacket are very important for his client’s case and this needs to be mentioned. I seriously don’t understand le judge.”

@lebotshangela commented:

“This advocate should have just apologised.”

@DjMondli_GMT posted:

“We want to know who killed Senzo, not who delayed reporting the matter.”

@sphamindlos stated:

“Adv Teffo is on something. The incident took place after 8pm and the forensic expert arrived at the scene of the crime at 12:20 am? Prior to that detective Ndlovu (who is not from Voslorus was the first to arrive at the crime scene. Why? Who called Ndlovu and why?”

@MahlodiJR added:

“He’s got 19 years as a police officer don’t underestimate Adv Teffo. He’s basically exposing the incompetence of our policing system. Mosia is incompetent but yet he’s an expert.”

