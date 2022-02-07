Daniel Smit Admits Klawer Case Was Not His First Murder, Abandons Bail Bid

Daniel Smit, a Klawer farmer who allegedly murdered a 13-year-old boy who stole mangoes from his property, has dropped his bail application

A group of local residents gathered outside the court to protest against Smit allegedly murdering the boy

Smit's lawyer told the court that Smit previously murdered four people in Sea Point and is involved in the occult

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

KLAWER - Daniel Smit, a Klawer farmer who allegedly murdered a 13-year-old boy who stole mangoes from his property, has dropped his bail application. He appeared in the Klawer Magistrate's Court today (7 February).

A group of local residents gathered outside the court to protest against Smit allegedly murdering the boy. Police tried to disperse the angry protestors using stun grenades.

During his court appearance, Smit's lawyer told the judge that Smit had previously murdered four people in Sea Point, News24 reports during his court appearance. The lawyer added that Smit had been involved with the occult since he was 13, and the motive is Satanic.

Angry community members protested outside the court where Daniel Smit is being tried on charges of murdering a 13-year-old boy from Klawer. Image: Twitter/@AntiAbuseSA

Source: Twitter

Opinions from the farmer's lawyer and farmworker activist

According to eNCA, Santie Human, the farmer's lawyer, confirmed that he admitted to the murder. He will appear in court today (7 February) on a murder charge and has no plan to apply for bail. The farmer has offered to pay the deceased boy's family's legal fees.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The South African Police Service (SAPS) investigated the case after the boy was reported missing, including searching the farmer's property. Once SAPS discovered the boy's remains in the farmer's drain, they arrested him.

One activist for farmworker's rights, Billy Claasen, said that this is the most brutal murder he has witnessed in his career. SAPS continue to search the property for additional evidence.

Reactions to developments in the Klawer murder trial

@ColinC75 remarked:

"It is amazing to me that 'satanism' is still considered a real thing and an excuse for killing people. Incredible."

@GaytonMcK shared:

@mareejsl asked:

"Serial killer just admitting to his murders? That’s rare."

@Lesego_Mosweu2 said:

"Disturbing."

@PreshieZo believes:

Teen's body found in Klawer farmer's drain, boy stole fruit with friend

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that Jerobejin van Wyk, a 13-year-old boy who also goes by the name Terence, was brutally murdered by a farmer in Klawer, Western Cape after he stole fruit from his farm with a friend.

The farmer and Van Wyk and his friend were given fruit when they spotted mangoes growing on a nearby tree. When the farmer spotted them picking the mangoes, he walked out of his Second Avenue home and got into his bakkie.

The farmer chased Van Wyk in his bakkie while the friend hid in a dustbin. How Van Wyk was killed is still uncertain, but once he was dead, the farmer placed his body in black bin bags and cut him into parts before burning the bags and flushing the remains in a drain on his property.

Source: Briefly News