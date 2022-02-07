ISIS Accused Thulsie Twins Appear in Court, Accepts State’s Plea Deal

Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie, who are twins, appeared in court on charges of terrorism due to their alleged ties with ISIS

Six years ago, the Thulsie Twins were arrested in Johannesburg following raids conducted by law enforcement officials across Gauteng

The twins have been in state custody awaiting trial for five years since their 2017 arrest in Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie, who are twins, appeared in court today (7 January) on charges of terrorism due to their alleged ties with ISIS.

Six years ago, the Thulsie Twins were arrested in Johannesburg following raids conducted by law enforcement officials across Gauteng. Today is the first day of their trial due to multiple postponements in their case.

According to eNCA, the twins were involved in plans to use explosives to damage some of South Africa's Jewish institutions and the United States Embassy in Pretoria.

The Thulsie Twins' trial started in Johannesburg today. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The twins are offered a plea deal

SABC News reports that the State offered the twins a sentence-and plea deal, which they have accepted and signed. They previously applied for bail on two separate occasions, and both applications were denied.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The twins have been in state custody awaiting trial for five years, since their 2017 arrest in Johannesburg. They are charged with an attempt to commit terrorism and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Reitumetse Phiri, a legal expert, said that delays in criminal trials are expected, but one should discern between reasonable and unreasonable delays. Phiri added that reasonable delays include one party not receiving documents from another party and witness availability.

Reactions to Thulsie Twins trial

@jakkals90210 asked:

"So we're negotiating with terrorists?"

@Tman30915118 said:

"They must tell us who sent them in here for their plan."

@deAndrento believes:

"They are most likely to admit guilt on terror-related activities and not on terrorism itself."

@NthabeeC shared:

@Mbatha_Dumi remarked:

"I'm sure the NPA is still gathering evidence to prove their case."

Raymond Zondo calls out ConCourt Attack, asks police to prevent future attacks

Speaking of alleged terrorism, Briefly News recently reported that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to the attack of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, 5 January.

The South African Police Service apprehended a man for allegedly using a hammer to break the windows at the country's highest court located in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Zondo has called on the authorities to beef up security and ensure that such incidents do not take place in future.

Source: Briefly News