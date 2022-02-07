A farmer has admitted to brutally murdering a 13-year-old boy who stole mangoes from a tree on his property in Klawer

The South African Police Service found the boys charred remains in a drain on the farmer's property after the boy was reported missing by his family

Before the incident, the boy was accompanied by a friend who stole fruit with him and witnessed the farmer chasing the boy in his bakkie

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

KLAWER - Jerobejin van Wyk, a 13-year-old boy who also goes by the name Terence, was brutally murdered by a farmer in Klawer, Western Cape, after he stole fruit from his farm with a friend.

The farmer and Van Wyk and his friend were given fruit when they spotted mangoes growing on a nearby tree. When the farmer spotted them picking the mangoes, he walked out of his Second Avenue home and got into his bakkie.

The farmer chased Van Wyk in his bakkie while the friend hid in a dustbin. How Van Wyk was killed is still uncertain, but once he was dead, the farmer placed his body in black bin bags and cut him into parts before burning the bags and flushing the remains in a drain on his property, News24 reports.

A farmer from Klawer, Western Cape, has admitted to killing a 13-year-old boy who stole fruit from his property. Image: Twitter/@allcapetown

Source: Twitter

Opinions from the farmer's lawyer and farmworker activist

According to eNCA, Santie Human, the farmer's lawyer, confirmed that he admitted to the murder. He will appear in court today (7 February) on a murder charge and has no plan to apply for bail. The farmer has offered to pay the deceased boy's family's legal fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The South African Police Service (SAPS) led an investigation into the case after the boy was reported missing, including searching the farmer's property. Once SAPS discovered the boy's remains in the farmer's drain, they arrested him.

One activist for farmworker's rights, Billy Claasen, said that this is the most brutal murder he has witnessed in his career. SAPS continue to search the property for additional evidence.

Reactions to Klawer murder case

@therepugnant1 said:

"This is horrific."

@BEEAYWHYOO believes:

"He must be crazy."

@HChauke shared:

"Saddening."

@Transvaal_boere remarked:

"So he killed a thief. But murder is murder I suppose."

Dr Peter Beale in court, paediatrician charged for murder of patient aged 10

In other news about murder cases, Briefly News previously reported that Professor Dr Peter Beale, a paediatric surgeon from Johannesburg, is accused of murdering a patient, aged 10, during a surgery he performed. Beale was in court on 1 February on charges of murder and fraud.

The 10-year-old patient was Zayyaan Sayed, and he died after a laparoscopic operation in October 2019 at Park Lane Clinic. The purpose of the surgery was to fix reflux issues that Sayed had been suffering from.

Beale was originally accused along with a colleague, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who worked as an anaesthetist. However, Dr Munshi was murdered in September 2020, meaning that Beale faces prosecution alone.

Source: Briefly News