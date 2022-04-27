The South African Police Service in Johannesburg has recused a little girl who was taken for ransom at school

One of the kidnappers, who was a woman pretended to be the child's nanny when she took her and later asked the family to pay R1 million for her return

The recuse mission took place on Monday and the police managed to arrest all four suspects and confiscated their items

JOHANNESBURG - A three-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was taken from her school in Springs, Johannesburg. The little girl was kidnapped by a woman who pretended to be her nanny.

The group of kidnappers then contacted the family and demanded they pay R1 million for the safe return of the child.

The police in Johannesburg have rescued a little girl who was kidnapped for ransom. Image: Roger Sedres

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, the kidnappers were caught during a foiled ransom drop on Monday, 25 April. The exchange took place near Eastgate Mall on Monday night and instead of walking away with the ransom, the kidnappers were ambushed by the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says four people were arrested in connection with the kidnapping. The police also confiscated two unlicensed guns and cars on the scene.

National Police Commissioner congratulates Gauteng police

General Fannie Masemola, the National Police Commissioner has congratulated the Gauteng police for a job well done. He stated that the rescue team's sleepless nights have paid off since the child has been safely returned home.

Masemola stated that such police efforts will ensure kidnapping syndicates will be stopped.

According to IOL, the people responsible for the kidnapping are believed to be Ethiopian nationals.

