A driver was unable to evade the police and was bust allegedly stealing livestock from a nearby farm

A second suspect was able to flee on foot into the night leaving the 57-year-old driver to face the police alone

Earlier in the week, the police in Limpopo were able to recover a large number of allegedly stolen goats

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

FREE STATE - A motorist was arrested by the police after stolen livestock was found in the vehicle. Police had conducted a routine stop on a suspicious vehicle.

One of the occupants fled into the night leaving the driver behind. Upon searching the car, the police found two sheep in the back of the vehicle.

A case of stock theft has been opened after a farmer reported his sheep were missing, a driver was arrested. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

The farmer who owned the sheep had already reported a case of stock theft. The suspect, aged 57, will appear before the Petrus Steyn Magistrate court on Monday to face charges of theft according to the Daily Sun.

Isuzu bakkie fully loaded with stolen stock

Earlier in the week, four suspects were arrested for stock theft and contravention of the Immigration Act in Limpopo. They had allegedly tried to steal 52 goats and four sheep. The suspects were unable to produce the correct documents for the livestock are were immediately arrested.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Another 116 goats were recovered in Musina that were believed to have been stolen from Zimbabwe.

Social media users reacted to the news of the attempted stock theft

Thina Muthuhadini Mudzuli:

"Well done SAPS but I'm worried about the value of the livestock. Th way it has been written they might win the case."

Kudzaishe Machengete:

"If they indeed passed the border, blame the police, immigration and agriculture department at the border. That is a lot of livestock to smuggle without official help."

Caiphus Mashigo:

"I really don't understand how can people drive from Zimbabwe without proper documentation cross into SA with stolen animals our borders are rotten more than I thought serious Mr minister do something about people working at our port of entry "

"Does not affect Ramaphosa": Clip shows copper truck hijacked in broad daylight

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a truck carrying a load of copper was hijacked in Port Elizabeth in broad daylight recently. A video of the incident was captured via CCTV and shared online by SA Long Distance Truckers.

The short clip, which has over 9.8K views, shows a truck travelling on a road before it comes to a standstill with a van and a taxi suspiciously following from behind.

The three vehicles remain stationary before a person is seen getting out of the truck and inside again. After a short while, the three vehicles drive off before the video ends.

Source: Briefly News