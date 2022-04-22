CCTV footage of a truck being hijacked of its load of copper has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows a truck travelling on a road before it comes to a standstill, with a van and a taxi following behind

An unidentified man can be seen being active around the truck before all three vehicles drive off in convoy

A truck carrying a load of copper was hijacked in Port Elizabeth in broad daylight recently. A video of the incident was captured via CCTV and shared online by SA Long Distance Truckers.

A video of a truck carrying copper being hijacked was shared online. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter, Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

The short clip, which has over 9.8K views, shows a truck travelling on a road before it comes to a standstill with a van and a taxi suspiciously following from behind.

The three vehicles remain stationary before a person is seen getting out of the truck and inside again. After a short while, the three vehicles drive off before the video ends.

“Truck loaded with copper hijacked in PE,” the post was captioned.

The footage was also shared on Twitter by @VehicleTrackerz. Check it out below:

Copper is worth a large amount as it's in limited supply and is widely used in production, which explains the high rate of theft.

Several South Africans responded to the post, sharing their concerns on crime and reactions to the hijacking incident:

Mpho Innocent said:

“As long it does not affect Ramaphosa, no problem.”

Cliff Kalubi wrote:

“Why is it South Africa is the only African country where people got robbed in daylight and no one cares, the other motorists pass like no one’s business.”

Arthur Bauti replied:

“Eish, high value. They must investigate where he did the pickup from, it can't be that he was known what he was carrying as it's concealed very well in sacks.”

Selvan Thambiran commented:

“The ministers of police, state security, defence, transport, the president, etc are all complicit. The way these guys pulled off that highjacking was a pro. Now our police force cannot match those guys because they do not have the proper will or training or leadership. Imagine the police minister's comments during the looting down in KZN. Not a bright chappie that one, in fact, I’m looking for a bright chappie in government still.”

