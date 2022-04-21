A BBC News reporter got gears after she reported on the KZN floods but had the wrong area highlighted on the map

A Mzansi man shared the clip to social media, expressing his disgust at the fact that they could not even find SA

The people of SA were torn over the clip and left the comment section on fire with utter disappointment

The heartbreaking floods that have left the KZN province in utter devastation made international news. BBC News made an embarrassing error when reporting on the devastation as they highlighted the completely wrong area on the map.

Many countries think SA is still extremely primitive, where lions roam the streets, and we hunt for our food on the daily. So, it was a big slap in the face when BBC News did not even know where SA was on the map, let alone KZN.

Facebook user Andrew Ferod Field shared a clip of the catastrophe on social media, having a good laugh at the mess that was made.

“The BBC seems to be struggling with where South Africa is located… the clue is in the name, but then what do we expect!”

Fellow South Africans swarm the comment section to have their say

The utter disgust that Mzansi citizens felt after seeing the clip left them enraged. Not even knowing where South is on a map, let alone an entire country, had the comment section flaming.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Mike Bellis said:

“It's about time the woke BBC woke up. Evil institution. No mention of no serviceable search and rescue choppers available or the looting going on.”

Moira Milner said:

“ now where exactly is South Africa again? 10000 soldiers? Really?? ”

Sherry Burt said:

“Omg....ignorant or just plain stupid.”

Lynn Kay said:

“Disgraceful ”

China donates R1 million to assist with KZN flood relief to rebuild homes, South Africans react to aid

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Chinese Embassy to South Africa pledged R1 million to assist to flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal. During a handover ceremony on Wednesday 20 April, the Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, presented a cheque to Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.

The death toll in the province has increased to 450 as search and rescue efforts continue. Xiaodong said the Chinese government is saddened by the recent rainfall and floods, which resulted in a significant number of deaths and extensive damage to property.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the province and the people affected by the disaster,” he said.

