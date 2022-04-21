The Chinese embassy to South Africa donated R1 million to assist with relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal

Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, presented a cheque to the Minister of Social Development

Lindiwe Zulu said that Government is grateful for the generous donation, which will be used to rebuild homes

PRETORIA - The Chinese Embassy to South Africa pledged R1 million to assist to flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal. During a handover ceremony on Wednesday 20 April, the Ambassador of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, presented a cheque to Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.

The death toll in the province has increased to 450 as search and rescue efforts continue. Xiaodong said the Chinese government is saddened by the recent rainfall and floods, which resulted in a significant number of deaths and extensive damage to property.

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu welcomed an R1 million donation from Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong. Image: @GCIS_ECape/Twitter & Getty

Source: Getty Images

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the province and the people affected by the disaster,” he said.

During an interview with SABC News, Xiaodong added that Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As a reflection of the friendship, the handover took place. The donation aims to strengthen Government’s humanitarian efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. The donation comes after Ramaphosa declared the National State of Disaster, IOL reported.

Zulu said Government has a responsibility to help the community rebuild their homes in proper areas and says they are grateful for the generous donation.

Social media users react to the R1 million donation

Johan Bezuidenhout said:

“I remember a while back the Japanese got struck by an earthquake. The infrastructure was fixed in mere days. How awesome must it not be to live in a country that actually gets things done. The only thing we do is allocate funds that we never hear from again.”

Notshe LooSibakhulu LiKhuze commented:

“I wish the money goes somewhere, not into the hands of ANC Government. They misused PPE money while people were suffering, what will stop them stealing this money?”

Shephard Tshabalala Moyo posted:

“How can you say a donation of R1m is a commitment to rebuilding with the government, while an individual donates R30m? Remember there is no free lunch, especially from China!”

Vukile Vago Mayekiso wrote:

“R1 million is equivalent to only 2 RDP houses, in the eyes of ANC.”

Ndumiso Sikilongo added:

"If our politicians had any pride at all, they should straight up reject this donation. Its an insult. How can a whole China donate that little? They don't owe it to us and might as well keep it to themselves. No tender should be given to these so called allies of ours. They don't take us seriously."

