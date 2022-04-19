Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that R442 million will be needed to repair the infrastructure to schools

Motshekga with KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited several schools in the province to assess the damage

The department’s Muzi Mahlambi said that 57 learners were killed in the floods and five are still missing

DURBAN - The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said that R442 million is needed to repair the damage caused to schools following the KwaZulu-Natal floods. Together with KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, Motshekga visited the affected areas across the province and was only able to get to a figure by Tuesday morning.

Mshengu said the cost only relates to the damages caused to infrastructure while study material has also been lost. He said that the figure is expected to rise.

Minister of Basic Education Angie motshekga says it will cost R442 million to repair damage to schools in KZN. Image: Laird Forbes & Darren Stewart/Getty

The Department of Basic Education said 630 schools in the province are affected by the floods, 124 were significantly damaged and 101 schools are inaccessible according to News24.

Motshekga said the damage to schools is a major setback and resources have to be redirected to assist with the ongoing problems in the sector.

Meanwhile, the department’s Muzi Mahlambi said that 57 learners were killed in the floods, five others are still missing, a teacher and a food handler have also passed on according to IOL.

Social media users react to the cost

Nhlanhla Spuke commented:

“Maybe it might be half of that, May the politicians pay tribute to those who have been affected by floods by being honest and sincere and have mercy by being corrupt-free in this process.”

Ramila Pillay said:

“If Angie cuts out the middle man and their looting, cost could be halved. We want transparency with all flood disaster spending. It’s our money we have a right to know how it’s being spent.”

JJay Jezza wrote:

“And how many of these schools will comply with the regulation? Will the contractor be legit or some backdoor builder and a friend of the family!”

Natalie May posted:

“And half of that money will be stolen, the same thing as usual!”

President Cyril Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster following kzn floods, sets up oversight team

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for transparency and accountability for the use of relief funds that have been allocated to KwaZulu-Natal following the recent floods.

A National State of Disaster was declared following the crisis in the province. Ramaphosa was speaking during his state address on Monday night when he said a team is being set up to ensure that the funds are properly administered. The torrential rains, floods and landslides claimed the lives of 443 people while thousands have been displaced.

He said the stakeholders involved in the oversight structure include the Auditor-General, business representatives, religious bodies, labour, local organisations and professional representatives. The president added that the most important aspect at present is the supply of clean water and shelter for those who have been displaced.

