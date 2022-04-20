Police Minister Bheki Cele plans to visit Kliptown following a shooting that killed one person and injured others

Cele will receive a full briefing from police, which will be led by Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela

Police Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said they plan to find a solution to the illegal activities in communities

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Police Bheki Cele will visit Kliptown following a shooting incident that claimed the life of one and injured others on Monday 18 April during an Operation Dudula march in Soweto.

Cele is expected to receive a briefing from local authorities. The briefing will be led by Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit Soweto following the recent violence in townships. Image: Darren Stewart & Rajesh Jantilal/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Police Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said they plan to find a solution to the illegal activities believed to be the motives for violent attacks in the community, according to TimesLIVE.

Several communities and townships have seen an increase in tension surrounding xenophobia. The South African reported that widespread violence has caused residents to be on edge.

Social media reacts to the visit

Tebogo Larry said:

“The way he has failed in his job, he's always visiting families who've lost a loved one.”

Naty Hlongwane commented:

“Minister of Death Visits.”

Abel Kallee posted:

“He loves the camera so much, Cyril should have given him a tender in SABC.”

Smetlhi Phadi wrote:

“Tired of visits, we want action man.”

Lindokuhle Shezi added:

“Visiting places after deaths and incidences is useless. For how long will he do that? What will it change? You rather have billions of police officers and police stations that waste petrol.”

1 person shot and killed, others injured following Operation Dudula march against cable theft in Soweto

Briefly News previously reported what was supposed to have been a peaceful event turned lethal when one person was killed and another injured during an Operation Dudula march on Monday 18 April.

Members of the movement together with residents believed to be from Pimville were marching to Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown when an altercation broke out. The march was due to residents complaining of electricity cable theft.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said that during the altercation, shots were fired and one person was killed on the scene and another was shot in her leg. It is believed that more people were injured and taken to hospital. Police are tracing the victims, who are believed to be South African, TimesLIVE reported.

