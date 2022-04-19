One person believed to be a South African was shot and killed while attending an Operation Dudula march

Another person was shot in her leg, while police say that many other were also taken to hospital with injuries

Police have not made any arrested for the shooting so far but are trying to locate the victims of the shooting

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - What was supposed to have been a peaceful event, turned lethal when one person was killed and another injured during an Operation Dudula march on Monday 18 April.

Members of the movement with residents believed to be from Pimville were marching to Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown when an altercation broke out. The march was due to residents complaining of electricity cable theft.

One person was killed during an Operation Dudula match in Soweto. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said that during the altercation, shots were fired, one person was killed on the scene, and another was shot in her leg. It is believed that more people were injured and taken to hospital. Police are tracing the victims who are believed to be South African, TimesLIVE reported.

The leader of Operation Dudula Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini said that those responsible for the shooting were Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“My guys got hit!” the leader of the movement Tweeted.

According to The Citizen, no arrests have been made yet.

Social media users react to the shooting incident

Yandisa Jiba said:

“The legacy Nhlanhla is creating for himself, we shall remember him as a man who was not different from Whites and their agents who butchered the Black man for being Africans. Gatsha Buthelezi of our lifetime.”

MissTee Masina commented:

“You people are insane how can you be against Dudula over cable theft? But I can see most are foreigners that are celebrating the death of a South African. They don't love you and they will never love you even if you can call them black brothers.”

Mzingaye Setheli posted:

“Sometimes people have to wisen up and avoid being used as shields... There's no compensation for life, you die and leave your kids who will in turn grow up to be criminals you thought you were fighting against due to lack of parental guidance...”

Lawrence Mac H Mojaje shared:

“To be honest I think rebellion factions start like "Operation Dudula" convincing themselves that what they're doing is good for their country. In the long run the popularity goes straight to their heads and they become unruly. With these unruly people, we will see the installations of rebels in SA.”

Kwanda Zondo added:

“Violence is bound to escalate when people become a law unto themselves.”

Dianne Van Gysen wrote:

“Taking the law into one's own hands can only lead to disaster.”

Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini sentenced for missing a 2019 assault court appearance

Briefly News also reported Operation Dudula leader and founder Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is in trouble with the law yet again and this time for an assault that occurred in 2019.

Dlamini, whose real name is Ntlantla Mohlauli handed himself over to the police in Soweto on Wednesday, 13 April before making an appearance at the Meadowlands Magistrate's Court.

The court handed Dlamini a "caution and discharge" sentence in relation to common assault charges against him for allegedly assaulting a man who was his mother's tenant, according to News24. It has been stated that Dlamini assaulted the tenant over unpaid rent.

Source: Briefly News