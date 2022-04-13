Police Launch Investigation After Four Wrapped Bodies Believed to Be Illegal Miners Found on Benoni Road
- Four wrapped up bodies were found on the side of a road in Benoni after police received a tip-off about them
- The bodies are believed to be illegal miners and police are investigating an an inquest docket about the matter is open
- A post-mortem will be conducted to find the cause of death and to assist with identifying the bodies
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
GAUTENG - Four bodies, believed to be illegal miners, were found wrapped up and left on the side of a road in Benoni, Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Gauteng police received an anonymous call alerting them of the bodies wrapped in blankets and plastic.
The bodies have not been identified, however, a post-mortem will be conducted to find the cause of death, according to TimesLIVE. Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said an inquest docket is being investigated. Police also found six bodies dumped next to a railway line in 2017 in the area, News24 reported.
Social media users react to the discovery
@MngoAaron commented:
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
@If we say something, Xenophobic let’s leave it there. May their soul Rest in peace.”
@shademomie said:
“They are killing each other… who cares.”
@pik_mfana posted:
“Who is to blame?”
@TibaneEnock added:
“Eh, jah neh on a stretcher they mean business.”
Raid on suspected drug den leads to the discovery of 'used' coffins
Briefly News also reported a raid on the house of a drug dealer in Orange Groove led to the discovery of a strange loot - coffins that may have been used. SowetanLIVE reports that the home is suspected of being a drug den and residents who entered the place found a terrible smell inside.
One of the residents, Nano Nobesule, said:
"We know houses that have drugs. When we arrived at the gate the people inside did not want to open. We forced ourselves in and we sensed a bad smell. We found a lot of coffins, some with tissues containing bloodstains. Some of the coffins looked new while others had already been used. Some of the coffins had soil [on them]."
No dead bodies were found, but the person who made the coffins was murdered.
Source: Briefly News