Four wrapped up bodies were found on the side of a road in Benoni after police received a tip-off about them

The bodies are believed to be illegal miners and police are investigating an an inquest docket about the matter is open

A post-mortem will be conducted to find the cause of death and to assist with identifying the bodies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

GAUTENG - Four bodies, believed to be illegal miners, were found wrapped up and left on the side of a road in Benoni, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Gauteng police received an anonymous call alerting them of the bodies wrapped in blankets and plastic.

Police are investigating the discovery of four bodies in Benoni. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The bodies have not been identified, however, a post-mortem will be conducted to find the cause of death, according to TimesLIVE. Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said an inquest docket is being investigated. Police also found six bodies dumped next to a railway line in 2017 in the area, News24 reported.

Social media users react to the discovery

@MngoAaron commented:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@If we say something, Xenophobic let’s leave it there. May their soul Rest in peace.”

@shademomie said:

“They are killing each other… who cares.”

@pik_mfana posted:

“Who is to blame?”

@TibaneEnock added:

“Eh, jah neh on a stretcher they mean business.”

Raid on suspected drug den leads to the discovery of 'used' coffins

Briefly News also reported a raid on the house of a drug dealer in Orange Groove led to the discovery of a strange loot - coffins that may have been used. SowetanLIVE reports that the home is suspected of being a drug den and residents who entered the place found a terrible smell inside.

One of the residents, Nano Nobesule, said:

"We know houses that have drugs. When we arrived at the gate the people inside did not want to open. We forced ourselves in and we sensed a bad smell. We found a lot of coffins, some with tissues containing bloodstains. Some of the coffins looked new while others had already been used. Some of the coffins had soil [on them]."

No dead bodies were found, but the person who made the coffins was murdered.

Source: Briefly News