Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has been given a sentence in relation to a 2019 assault charge for failing to appear in court

It has been alleged that Dlamini assaulted a man who was his mom's tenant allegedly over unpaid rent

Dlamini and some of his supporters believe there is a conspiracy to keep him in jail by some political leaders

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula leader and founder Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is in trouble with the law yet again and this time for an assault that occurred in 2019.

Dlamini, whose real name is Ntlantla Mohlauli handed himself over to the police in Soweto on Wednesday, 13 April before making an appearance at the Meadowlands Magistrate's Court.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is set to face common assault charges on 3 May. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The court handed Dlamini a "caution and discharge" sentence in relation to common assault charges against him for allegedly assaulting a man who was his mother's tenant, according to News24. It has been stated that Dlamini assaulted the tenant over unpaid rent.

Dlamini first appeared in court on 9 September 2019 and was released on a warning. He was then expected to return to court on the 30th of that month but failed to do so. A warrant of arrest was then issued but only executed over two years later.

The National Prosecuting Authority had asked the court to either hand down a prison sentence of 3 months or R300 fine for failing to appear in court, however, the magistrate decided against it.

Dlamini is expected to appear in court on 3 May for the assault charges, should he fail to appear again he will go to jail or pay a fine.

Following his court appearance, Dlamini addressed the media and stated that his sentence was due to political influence to have him kept in prison.

South Africans weigh in on Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's court woes

@AubreyM21353104 said:

"You think politicians advised or mislead him not to appear in court???"

@KiiRadebe said:

"Of course they’ll dig up old cases. Typical phakama Lux✊"

@mashoodoZ said:

"But this is an ongoing case nothing was dug up..., you guys like conspiracy even when none exists "

@ALETTAHA said:

"Somebody is working very hard to get this lad behind bars. Who can it be?"

