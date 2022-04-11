Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has defended the movement following claims of it being xenophobic

Dlamini claims that the officials are focused on Operation Dudula being xenophobic rather than dealing with illegal immigrants

South African citizens had mixed reactions on the movement and took to social media to share their views

KWAZULU-NATAL - Despite the disapproval and condemnation that Operation Dudula has faced, its leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini stands firm in his beliefs.

The movement has attempted to rid South Africa of drugs and illegal immigrants, however, Dlamini has reiterated that it is not xenophobic.

Taking to Twitter, Dlamini said that officials are more concerned over the movement being xenophobic rather than dealing with actual crimes.

“Fact: We are not xenophobic! Truth: Xenophobia is not a legal issue it's a morality issue. Illegal immigration is a "legal" issue, meaning it's a crime,” he posted.

During its launch in KwaZulu-Natal, members of Operation Dudula marched from the Durban City Hall to the Point police station where they delivered a memorandum of demands.

They also delivered another memorandum to home affairs officials where members urged employees to remove undocumented foreigners according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans were divided on the movement

@Chimaob00448343 commented:

“Act of labelling or pronouncing a resident an illegal immigrant by anybody is xenophobic, barbaric, criminal and evil unless such pronouncement comes directly from the court of competent jurisdiction, not even the president and immigration officials have the power to make such.”

@1246mams posted:

“Why don't you go and march in Sandton or you only in townships because it's an easy target.”

@SiyaNdlovu91 shared:

“So, since we deal with legal issues, are you legally assigned to deal with illegal immigrants? Who is responsible to deal with issues of illegal immigrants? Police or dudula?”

@PoliticalEngi10 said:

“But do you understand the situation Zimbabweans are facing in their own country? No one wants to stay in a foreign country let alone without the necessary papers. You should take time to understand and make a humane decision.”

Operation Dudula officially launches in Durban with a peaceful march to home affairs offices and SAPS

Briefly News also reported after multiple delays, Operation Dudula has finally kicked off in the KwaZulu-Natal province with a march in the province's metro, eThekwini, over the weekend. The Durban branch says it is ready to expand and grow the organisation all over the province.

The launch saw members of the organisation marching to the Department of Home Affairs and a police station.

The group wants Home Affairs and the police to work alongside them as they tackle undocumented foreign nationals as well as the drug problem in the city, according to eNCA.

