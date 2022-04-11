Operation Dudula has now set up a branch in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal with a march to the Home Affairs Department

The organisation wants Home Affairs and the police to work alongside them as they tackle issues plaguing the metro

Operation Dudula members maintained a peaceful march despite having objects thrown at them from a building

DURBAN - After multiple delays, Operation Dudula has finally kicked off in the KwaZulu-Natal province with a march in the province's metro, eThekwini, over the weekend.

The Durban branch says it is ready to expand and grow the organisation all over the province. The launch saw members of the organisation marching to the Department of Home Affairs and a police station.

Operation Dudula launched its Durban branch over the weekend with a peaceful march. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

The group wants Home Affairs and the police to work alongside them as they tackle undocumented foreign nationals as well as the drug problem in the city, according to eNCA.

Operation Dudula also has its eyes set on Durban harbours, which it believes are the entryway for fake goods in South Africa.

"What makes Durban critical and of importance is because Durban houses the biggest harbour in the SADC region, where all these fake goods land in and end up in our inland," says Operation Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe.

Operation Dudula supporters provoked during Durban march

Operation Dudula leaders commended supporters for keeping their composure and embarking on a peaceful march in Durban. According to TimesLIVE, supporters were provoked after objects were thrown at them allegedly by people living in a building that houses UKZN and Mangosuthu University of Technology students.

Speaking to members, Zandile Dabula, the Operation Dudula chairperson stated that she hopes President Cyril Ramaphosa noted how peaceful the march was despite the group being "attacked".

She went on to say that members of the organisation are not criminals or vigilantes as they have been labelled.

"We still continued to march peacefully because we are not vigilantes. We are not criminals,” said Gumede.

Operation Dudula calls on Public Protector to investigate Government’s illegal foreigner responsibilities

Briefly News previously reported that Operation Dudula wants Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold the government accountable for allowing illegal foreigners to reside and gain employment in the country.

The movement’s deputy national spokesperson, Dan Radebe, said that South Africans are forced to live in squatter camps while immigrants “hijack” and occupy buildings.

Radebe spoke to the media in Durban on Tuesday, 5 April and said South Africans are forced to live in informal settlements because they are law-abiding, according to SABC News.

