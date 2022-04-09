Diepsloot: EFF Criticises Police Over Treatment of People After Protests

The EFF has slammed the police for their treatment of people they arrested following the protests in Diepsloot

According to reports, the police were asking people to name body parts in indigenous languages if they did not have a passport or ID on them

Political parties have called for Bheki Cele to face consequences over the police's handling of the protests in Diepsloot

DIEPSLOOT - The Economic Freedom Fighters have slammed the police for what way in which they arrested people following the protests in Diepsloot.

According to reports, police officers were allegedly asking people to identify body parts using indigenous South African languages in an effort to establish if they were SA citizens if they did not have their passport or ID book on them.

SABC News reported that those who failed to use the correct language were ordered to identify themselves.

The EFF took exception to this and called the police out on their behaviour.

Congress of the People (COPE) spokesperson Dennis Bloem has called for Bheki Cele to be fired and regarded him as "a danger to the safety and security of the country" according to The Citizen.

Social media users react to the EFF's take on the Diepsloot protests

@KingKAzania:

"You should not murder someone because they don't have a passport," EFF Spokesperson Sinawo Thabo addressing the media outside murdered Elvis Nyathi's home in #Diepsloot."

@KingKAzania:

"This Swati is African, and this Pedi is African" sing the EFF as they leave the home slain Elvis Nyathi."

@ZaBornfree:

"#OperationDudula is simply saying illegal immigrants must go home because they are not needed or wanted by South Africans. What is hard to understand there. The EFF needs Rude Awakening in 2024."

