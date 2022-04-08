An elderly woman who worked as a secretary at a primary school in Cape Town was shot outside the school

Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said a case of murder is being investigated and the motive is unknown

The spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department arranged counselling for the learners and staff at the school

CAPE TOWN - The secretary of Primrose Primary School in Cape Town was gunned down at the entrance of the school on Friday morning allegedly in front of her 6-year-old grandchild.

The motive behind the 61-year-old woman’s killing remains unknown, however, crime scene experts are searching the area for clues. Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said a case of murder is being investigated.

A primary school secretary was shot dead on Friday morning. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond sent her condolences to those who knew the victim and arranged counselling for the learners and staff at the school, according to News24.

The suspects were allegedly spotted driving a VW Golf and shot the woman in the neck and shoulder before fleeing the scene, reported Cape {town} Etc.

Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Vernon Visagie said that violence has become a norm in the neighbourhood.

Social media users were outraged by the killing

@Absolute_shane said:

“Violence is in their nature. Cannot win this war.”

Rahema Busisiwe Ditshego commented:

“So many people are being killed on a daily basis because they don’t fear our justice system. May her soul rest in peace and condolences to her loved ones.”

Mmage Diboys shared:

“The death penalty should be considered on a serious note now. People can't be killed day and night without any conscious or thinking twice, knowing they won't even get arrested or they be well treated in prison... this law should have very harsh punishment.”

Ephraim Botlhokwane added:

“We are slowly, slowly becoming a headless nation, crime, school bullying, woman abuse, xenophobic movements, political killings, mob attacks, all these things are happening in front of the South Africans who blame the foreigners for almost everything that the government put us on if you watch checkpoint yesterday you should just pack your bags and run away from this country something is not right with this government.”

