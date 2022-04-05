A murder suspect who shot and killed an elderly teacher during a robbery at a car dealership was arrested

The victim, Muofhe Levwimbe, was shot at a close range after a suspect posed as a client at a BMW dealership

The incident sparked anger in South Africans with many users saying that residents are not safe anywhere

PRETORIA – A 33-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 57-year-old teacher who was shot at a close range and died at a car dealership.

The victim, Muofhe Levwimbe, had taken his vehicle for servicing when a suspect entered a BMW dealership while posing as a client, produced a firearm and demanded car keys from the manager.

The suspect fled in a gold BMW. He will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court. He faces charges of murder, business robbery, possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, according to TimesLIVE.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police reacted promptly and arrested the man, who was found inside the stolen vehicle in Polokwane. IOL reported that two firearms were also discovered in the car.

Social media users react to the murder accused's arrest

@rein_rebel commented:

“Who decided it is acceptable to kill teachers?”

@LekhosiRonza shared:

“Polokwane is becoming a dangerous city now because of crime. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mabala Mashudu said:

“He was a very good geography teacher, it’s a loss to the entire community and the Department of Education.”

Tracy Wilson posted:

“They are so brazen. Protect us against these thugs they feel they have rights to things that don’t belong to them.”

