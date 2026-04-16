Members of the South African Police Service and Economic Freedom Fighters supporters clashed in Mpumalanga

The party's president, Julius Malema, was sentenced to five years imprisonment at the magistrates court in Ku-Gompo City in the Eastern Cape

Angry supporters took to the streets and attempted to block the N4, leading to the exchange

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Police and EFF supporters clashed in Mpumalanga. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

MBOMBELA, MPUMALANGA– Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters clashed in Mbombela in Mpumalanga on 16 April 2026. The SAPS fired rubber bullets, teargas, and stun grenades during the clash.

TimesLIVE posted a video of the police and the supporters. The video shows Supporters fleeing as a line of police officers shoots them with rubber bullets and teargas. The supporters, who were trying to block the N4, protested after party president Julius Malema was sentenced to five years' imprisonment and a fine. This was after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm at a rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

Watch the video below:

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News