Julius Malema Sentencing: EFF Supporters and SAPS Clash on the N4 in Mpumalanga
- Members of the South African Police Service and Economic Freedom Fighters supporters clashed in Mpumalanga
- The party's president, Julius Malema, was sentenced to five years imprisonment at the magistrates court in Ku-Gompo City in the Eastern Cape
- Angry supporters took to the streets and attempted to block the N4, leading to the exchange
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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, legislation, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
MBOMBELA, MPUMALANGA– Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters clashed in Mbombela in Mpumalanga on 16 April 2026. The SAPS fired rubber bullets, teargas, and stun grenades during the clash.
TimesLIVE posted a video of the police and the supporters. The video shows Supporters fleeing as a line of police officers shoots them with rubber bullets and teargas. The supporters, who were trying to block the N4, protested after party president Julius Malema was sentenced to five years' imprisonment and a fine. This was after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm at a rally in Mdantsane in 2018.
EFF members clash with AfriForum officials inside East London court after Julius Malema's sentencing
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za