Oscar Mabuyane plans to sue Julius Malema for defamation after fresh allegations made outside court

This is after Malema accused Mabuyane of fraud involving a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare

Mabuyane says he has instructed his lawyers to act, calling Malema’s repeated statements false and unacceptable

EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane has announced plans to sue Julius Malema for defamation. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X and Masi Los/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Eastern Cape Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane is preparing to take legal action against EFF leader Julius Malema over alleged defamation.

This comes after Malema made fresh claims about Mabuyane on Thursday outside the KuGompo City Magistrate’s Court. He was addressing supporters after his sentencing on gun-related charges.

Malema accuses Mabuyane of stealing his qualification

During his speech, Malema told police officers at the court to arrest Mabuyane. He accused the premier of stealing a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare.

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Mabuyane has strongly denied the claims. Speaking to Sunday World, he said he is tired of what he called repeated lies and personal attacks.

“I will take legal action against Julius Malema for defamation. He has gone too far,” Mabuyane said.

He added that he has already instructed his lawyers to deal with the matter, saying Malema should not be allowed to continue spreading false information.

Malema has often criticised Mabuyane, especially during visits to the Eastern Cape. The issue is linked to Mabuyane’s deregistration from his master’s degree at the University of Fort Hare, which he is currently challenging in court.

Malema responds

Julius Malema took to X to respond to Mabuyane's threats of a suit. Not backing down, Malema responded to the article on the defamation suit. He wrote:

"Bring it on."

See post:

Social media reactions

@SikhathiCharity said:

"You said you are not scared to go to jail, so why did you appeal your sentencing instead of going straight to jail? Deep down, you know you are a coward, and you are afraid."

@lerato_seko_said:

"I don’t support the EFF. However, the sentencing made is unacceptable and unnecessarily harsh. I will not stand by and watch racism directed at one of our own."

@BBK29_said:

"He doesn't know that the university will be compelled to release the documents of which he went to court to stop SIU from investigating. If Mabuyane knows his qualifications are legit, he would have never went to court to stop investigations but he did on an urgent basis "

@Bokang_S20 said:

"How is Oscar going to go about with this one, because last time I checked he interdicted SIU probe into his qualifications manje he is going to allow "un-interdict" the probe?"

@Buntu_Bokweni said:

"You don't get tired of attending courts?"

Malema wins legal matter against Musa Khawula

Meanwhile, Julius Malema recently won a legal matter against controversial blogger Musa Khawula. The court ruled that statements Khawula uttered against Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, were unlawful and defamatory. He has been ordered to retract his statements within 24 hours and publish an apology to Malema and his wife. He has also been ordered to pay costs.

Malema said that Mabuyane bought his University of Fort Hare masters qualification. Image: Wikipedia

Source: UGC

Briefly News also reported that Malema is taking legal action against Kenny Kunene. Kunene had accused him of having links to late taxi boss Jothan “Mswazi” Msibi. Kenny Kunene stated he will not apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema following a defamation lawsuit filed against him. Kunene has submitted an answering affidavit in response, including statements from key witnesses supporting his position. Malema is seeking a public apology and damages of R1 million.

Source: Briefly News