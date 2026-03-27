Kenny Kunene will not apologise to Julius Malema following a defamation lawsuit over comments made on Podcast and Chill with MacG

Malema claims Kunene’s remarks were racist and defamatory, including calling him “a boy” and alleging he lives in Adriano Mazzotti’s backroom

Kunene calls the lawsuit court abuse and vows to defend himself, highlighting that this is the third time Malema has taken legal action against him

Kenny Kunene will not apologise to Julius Malema following a defamation lawsuit. Images: @KingMntungwa/X and Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, has stated he will not apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema following a defamation lawsuit filed against him.

Kunene has submitted an answering affidavit in response, including statements from key witnesses supporting his position. Malema is seeking a public apology and damages of R1 million.

Kunene vows to defend himself

In a released statement, Kunene, however, says he will not apologise, calling the lawsuit “shameless abuse of our courts” and noting that this is the third time Malema has filed against him.

“I will defend myself in court and present evidence in support of my position. I look forward to having my day in court,” Kunene said. He added he is available for interviews regarding his affidavit from Friday, 27 March.

Kunene further said he views the lawsuit as "shameless abuse of our courts by someone who thinks he is the only one entitled to our hard-earned freedom of expression."

Kunene's remarks about Julius Malema

Malema’s lawsuit arises from Kunene’s interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, during which he referred to Malema as “a boy,” a term the EFF leader claims is racist. Kunene also alleged that Malema lives in the backroom of businessman Adriano Mazzotti. Additionally, Malema took issue with Kunene’s comments about his relationship with Jotham “Mswazi” Msibi, which Kunene defended, noting that Malema attended and spoke at Msibi’s funeral.

Social media reactions

@xeko_mashele said

"Kenny is correct that Julius thinks he is the only one entitled to freedom of expression. Just a few days ago, he was screaming on a mic, calling General Mkhwanazi a coward. He also confidently calls those who oppose him politically small boys."

@DruzawaSA asked:

"Do you have evidence that CIC used to go to that farm at night?"

@HebronMdu said:

"Better you can afford the million if it comes to push - but I don’t see any defamation here."

@taiboch43219

"He will only fool his blind supporters. Malema is exposed now. The centre is not holding."

@BlackTwittor_CJ commented:

"Malema is fighting with anyone who mentions his name in these Mkhwanazi and Madlanga times."

Malema had sued Kunene for R1 million over remarks made during a podcast interview. Images: @_reekee/X and Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kenny Kunene criticises Johannesburg Mayor

Briefly News also reported that Kenny Kunene slammed Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero’s leadership. During an interview, Kunene discussed his relationship with embattled Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero on 5 February 2026. Morero has faced several motions of no confidence since assuming office. Kunene said that Morero cannot work with people and does not appreciate that the PA is in a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC). He said that Morero wished that the ANC were in the majority so that he could be the alpha and omega.

Source: Briefly News