Johannesburg MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene claimed that EFF leader Julius Malema was close to the late notorious taxi boss Mswazi

Kunene alleged that Malema frequently visited Mswazi's farm late at night, raising eyebrows among the public

Social media users reacted strongly to Kunene's claims about Malema's friendships and funeral attendance

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg MMC for Transport and deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Kenny Kunene, has alleged that Julius Malema was closely associated with the late taxi boss Mswazi and that Malema and Katiso Molefe are close friends.

Malema frequently visited Mswazi's farm

Speaking on the Podcast and Chill with MacG, Kunene claimed Malema frequently visited Mswazi's farm late at night, sometimes driving there at midnight or 2 am when called. He alleged that Malema would travel to the property in Dinokeng and leave other engagements to do so.

Kunene further claimed that Malema was part of Mswazi's circle and suggested that it was hypocritical to distance himself now that Mswazi has died and Molefe is facing difficulties. He questioned how Malema could label others as criminals while having maintained a friendship with Mswazi. Kunene said he attended Mswazi's funeral in his capacity as an MMC for Transport, describing the taxi industry as one of his key stakeholders. He alleged that Malema spoke at the funeral as a friend of Mswazi.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Kunene said.

@Swiiiiiiidad_7 said:

"Malema was friends with Mswazi. So, as Kenny kept receiving money from Mswazi, and even the heists that Kenny and his friends used to do were protected by Mswazi. Why isn't he telling us about that? We will reveal things about him and his friends."

@Nthambemasera said:

"One can be friends wth criminals, it doesn't make them one."

@Lebo_sephoka said:

"Does Kenny attend all funeral of senior taxi bosses? So, Kenny knew that Julius was driving at 2 am to Mswazi's farm, who's a very close friend of Katiso Molefe, I mean, the guy Kenny denied ever meeting on national TV. Come on."

@israel_morena said:

"You are easily excitable, nothing new here."

@AbednigoMonyai said:

“Show me your friends, I’ll show you your future.”

@Lebo_sephoka said:

"You guys don't learn. The only person who had the power to destroy Malema was Floyd, but just take a look at him and those who used to support him. Why are they no longer active members of Mayibuye? The Karl Marx students are now led by Jacinta."

