A Johannesburg comedian posted another skit mimicking Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya's testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

She wore a man's outfit with a bald cap and lip-synced to audio from the hearing where Sibiya accused the MK Party

South Africans praised her facial expressions and commitment, with some joking that Sibiya will probably mention her in another testimony

A young comedian from Johannesburg wearing a bald cap and suit, and Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya. Images: mdntvlive/YouTube and @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

The Madlanga Commission hearings are giving comedians endless material. Johannesburg content creator @ongiegusha, who calls herself the Minister of Comedic Affairs, posted another skit on her TikTok page on 18 February 2026, with the caption:

"Social media accounts at the Madlanga commission today."

She dressed in a man's outfit, covered her head with a bald cap, and lip-synced to audio from Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya's testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The audio captured a tense back-and-forth between Sibiya and the commissioner about social media accounts and political interference.

In the clip, Sibiya discussed how he's being targeted politically and mentioned that one provincial commissioner has a massive social media following with thousands of accounts. The commissioner questions whether Sibiya has his own social media accounts or if other people are posting about him. Sibiya argues that there's no way the person isn't involved, either directly or indirectly.

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, who was suspended as Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection in September last year, is at the centre of corruption allegations at the commission. He testified that he's being politically targeted by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Sibiya explained that a brigadier used the MK Party's statement to apply for a search warrant when his house was raided. The same party also marched against him at the head office. He said he received TikTok messages saying that if you touch KwaZulu-Natal provincial police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, there will be another July unrest.

As was reported on by Briefly News, many South Africans watching the hearings were more focused on the ring Sibiya was wearing during his testimony. Some alleged it was a Freemasonry ring, while others questioned why he chose that particular day to wear it.

The comedian's skit, complete with popping eyes and precise facial expressions, had people convinced she'd memorised the entire script.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the Madlanga Commission skit

South Africans couldn't get enough of TikToker @ongiegusha's skit:

@Zandi asked:

"Ongie girl, when did you learn the script 😂😂😂"

@Manto praised:

"This is an excellently perfect clip, girl 😂🤣 your eyes😅!"

@MissDuduzile joked:

"iRing yona Ongie, why does it look like it was made with the stolen precious stones 😭😂😂?"

@Limitless Star(Momfluencer) questioned:

"Where did you get the ring so fast 😂😂😂?"

@Cathy warned:

"He will speak about you tomorrow 😭😂😂"

@Therealdawnthandekaking 🇿🇦 gushed:

"😂😂😂I love you finish and klaar ❤️❤️❤️"

@Menaiza said:

"The facial expressions with eyes that are popping out are killing me🤣🤣🤣"

@Namz noticed:

"😂😂😂Ongie, when you sat back just before saying 'Commissioner' when Madlanga was saying you can't expect him to have control over the social media thing 😂😂😂"

@Milly_Mph added:

"That time we are also watching him and commenting about him on social media😂😂"

A woman from Johannesburg wearing a suit and bald cap. Images: @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

