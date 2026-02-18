Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya made accusations against the uMkhonto weSizwe Party during his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection discussed how party members treated him during his Ad Hoc Committee hearings

Social media users weighed in on General Sibiya's claims about the MK Party, sharing mixed reactions to his allegations of humiliation

General Shadrack Sibiya accused the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party of humiliating him. Image: @mbalis_bakery (X)/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya has accused the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party of humiliating him and publicly undermining his credibility.

General Sibiya, the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, made the accusation during his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made them during a press briefing on 6 July 2025.

General Sibiya accuses the MK Party of humiliating him

During his appearance before the Madlanga Commission on 18 February 2026, the suspended Deputy National Commissioner detailed his issues with the MK Party.

He claimed that the party humiliated him during his appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee in October 2025, noting that MK Party members grilled him more than other witnesses. He also stated that they made comments during other individuals’ testimony, making references like, ‘you're speaking like Sibiya’. He described this experience as humiliating.

General Sibiya discusses the MK Party’s case against him

General Sibiya also said that the MK Party opened a criminal case against him and Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, accusing them of defeating the ends of justice linked to the 121 Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) dockets.

He added that the same MK Party case was featured in a brigadier's application for a search warrant at his home. The suspended Deputy National Commissioner also noted that MK Party supporters marched against him at police headquarters, and some even threatened him that ‘you touch Mkhwanazi, you'll see another July unrest’.

What you need to know about Sibiya's testimony before Parliament

South Africans react to General Sibiya’s claims

Social media users weighed in on General Sibiya’s claims that the MK Party humiliated him, and that the party’s statement led to a raid at his house.

Phumlani Phizo Mnyila asked:

“How did this guy get such a high position in the police? That's why we are in this mess.”

Ntinyela Nyosi Ludvonsi agreed:

“Having such individuals hold a higher position of power is absurd.”

Gee Squared asked:

“What will the MK Party achieve by doing that, because you are finished already?”

@KhayaMhlongo12 exclaimed:

“MK humiliated Sibiya, shem.”

@BlaxkKai1 said:

“Kanti, these crooks have very fragile egos.”

@SentinelfromSA asked:

“Did the MK Party hold a gun to your head and tell you to commit crimes?”

