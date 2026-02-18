30-Year-old Minenhle Mthembu appeared in court for conspiracy to murder whistleblower Marumo Phenya

Phenya was gunned down after exposing tender irregularities at the Department of Home Affairs

The hawks team continues the investigation following Mthembu's arrest on charges related to Phenya's death

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the 2022 killing of whistleblower Marumo Eric Phenya. Image: MDNnews/x

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - A 30-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the 2022 killing of whistleblower Marumo Eric Phenya. Minenhle Mthembu faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

Irregularities in multi-million rand Department of Home Affairs tender

Phenya, who had exposed alleged irregularities in a multi-million rand Department of Home Affairs tender, was ambushed and shot dead on 17 October 2022 shortly after dropping his children at a school in Roodepoort. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Phenya and his spouse had received threats before the attack.

According to IOL, Mogale added that information received by the Johannesburg Serious Corruption Investigation team indicated that Mthembu was hiding in Mtubatuba, north of Durban. South African Police Service officers in KwaZulu-Natal arrested him on 10 February 2026. He made a brief court appearance there on 12 February before being handed over to the Gauteng Hawks. The case was postponed to 18 February 2026 to allow Mthembu to secure legal representation. The Hawks continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Phenya's death.

Phenya was ambushed and shot dead on 17 October 2022 shortly after dropping his children off at a school in Roodepoort. Image: FraudWatchZA/X

Source: Twitter

Other witness-related stories

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how a whistleblower was murdered shortly after he exposed the unlawful conduct of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers. Retired EMPD Deputy Commissioner, Revo Spies, told the commission that police informant Jaco Hanekom was killed shortly after he helped expose the corruption of several EMPD officers. Spies was testifying before the commission probing claims of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, on Monday, 10 November 2025.

Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni, the Chairperson of the Department of Criminology and Security Science at the University of South Africa (UNISA), warned that urgent action must be taken to protect whistleblowers and future witnesses in high-profile criminal investigations. His remarks followed the death of Wiandre Pretorius, who was linked to testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Ngoveni warned that the criminal justice system was on the verge of collapse and that urgent action be taken against those who are implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Police have identified more suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Marius van der Merwe. The security industry member was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025, in full view of his family. His assassination happened less than a month after he appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Van der Merwe testified remotely, with his identity withheld, and was referred to as Witness D.

Source: Briefly News