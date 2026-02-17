Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee requested an extension to conclude its hearings into General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations

The 11-man committee was due to complete its hearings into corruption within the criminal justice system on 20 February 2026

South Africans took to social media toweigh in on the request for an extension and the work of the committee

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee has been granted an extension and will continue its hearings until 31 March 2026. Image: @parliamentofrsa

Source: Instagram

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee has been granted an extension to conclude its hearings into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

The 11-member committee was set up to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and began hearings on 7 October 2025.

General Mkhwanazi alleged that senior police officers and some politicians were working together to shield criminal cartels operating within the country. He pointed to the closure of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu as proof of this, noting that the PKTT was investigating alleged cartel members like Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe at the time.

National Assembly grants extension to Ad Hoc Committee

On 17 February 2026, the National Assembly held a virtual meeting to discuss whether the Ad Hoc Committee should be granted an extension.

A motion was brought forward by African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli, who asked that the committee be granted until 31 March complete its work. The committee was due to finalise its hearings on 20 February 2026, but requested an extension due to the sheer volume of evidence and unexpected hitches, such as witness availability.

One of those witnesses who were unavailable was Brown Mogotsi, the North West businessman who is alleged to be a link between Mchunu and Matlala. Mogotsi was called to testify before the committee, but expressed concerns about his safety.

With no member objecting to the request, Speaker of the National Assembly, Thokozile Didiza, officially granted the request.

African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli, brought forward the motion for the extension. Image: @anc_parliament

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to the news

Social media users weighed in on the extension, with many venting that it was a waste of time.

Elvis Tlou Mokwele I suggested:

“The Madlanga Commission should also be extended. I don’t think that by the 16th of March, all evidence about the allegations would have been gathered.”

Mathaba MG stated:

“As if they are doing something. I don't see what they are doing so far. It's just political scoring.”

Basize Mathe said:

“They agreed to continue wasting money. When it's finished, no one will get caught, or no action will be taken.”

Gail Mopp suggested:

“Just throw it out. Nothing is going to come of it anyway, same as the previous commissions.”

Rudeness.k said:

“They will talk, but there’s no resolution.”

Musanda Wa Thathe added:

“More time to chow our money.”

Zukile Momoti suggested:

“Ramaphosa and his nephew Maumela must appear before the committee.”

