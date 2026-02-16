Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi earned praise for his leadership skills and support for the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks team

The KZN Police Commissioner addressed officers from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations over recent uncertainty about their jobs

Social media users weighed in on General Mkhwanazi's statement to the Hawks, praising him for his leadership skills

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi addressed members of the Hawks in KZN, earning praise for his leadership skills. Image: South African Police Service

KWAZULU-NATAL - Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is earning praise again online for his leadership skills.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner has been praised for his approach to policing, and South Africans have again showered him with compliments after a recent meeting.

General Mkhwanazi held a closed meeting with members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) on 16 February 2026, to debrief officers following the revelations at both the Madlanga Commission and the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee.

What did General Mkhwanazi say in the meeting?

The meeting, held at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Durban Central's Officers Club, was focused on the uncertainty surrounding the KZN Hawks head, Major General Lesetja Senona. General Senona was recently asked to vacate the office as investigations into his conduct get underway.

General Senona is accused of sharing confidential police information with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, a claim he has denied. According to Dasen Thathia, Mkhwanazi reassured the Hawks team that he was available for any support or guidance they needed.

“My door is open, and feel free to come and let's have conversations that will stop criminals on their tracks. Always be careful of your colleagues, trust them, but not with your life. If you see them living the luxurious lifestyles which their salaries cannot afford, be worried and take caution because they could be up to no good," he urged.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi urged officers not to be corrupted by criminal elements. Image: South African Police Service

The KZN Police Commissioner also urged officers not to be corrupted by criminal elements.

“As a police officer, it must pain you when you hear that some of your colleagues are in the pockets of criminals, just like what we have witnessed in both the Madlanga Commission and the Ad-Hoc Committee.

"I don't believe that there is a criminal who does not fear the police. That is why they infiltrate us and corrupt some of us to guarantee their protection. Do not be the one who share the bed with criminals, resist the temptation and always stand for the truth and do what is right," General Mkhwanazi added.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on General Mkhwanazi's statement, praising him for his words.

Samkelo Sixaxa exclaimed:

"KZN is led."

Robert Moeti said:

Commissioner Mkhwanazi is an inspiration to all of us. I salute the General."

Nokukhanya Jiyane added:

"They can never make me hate Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi."

Sfiso Madondo Mnquhe stated:

"A true leader. We salute the KZN Commissioner."

Nomea Masihleho added:

"Mkhwanazi was born a leader. What a gift to the nation he is. Excellent leadership personified."

Duma KA Lwandle agreed:

'This man is a true leader. Under him, South Africa is safe. Thank you, Baba Mkhwanazi, for your dedication and love for this position."

