KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona was removed after his controversial Madlanga Commission testimony

He admitted advising jailed businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and sharing police documents with him

Senona also said Matlala is “like a little brother,” raising questions about his judgment and impartiality

KZN Hawks head General Senona removed from offices after Madlanga commission appearance. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN- KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona has been removed from his office following his widely criticised appearance before the Madlanga Commission, where he was questioned about his links to incarcerated tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

According to reports by Newzroom Afrika, Senona confirmed that he was instructed to vacate his Durban office and that his work devices were confiscated. Reports state that the incident occurred on Saturday, 31 January 2026, when SAPS officers went to his home to collect all devices. Senona reportedly said his legal team has formally contacted Acting Hawks Head General Nkosi to establish the reasons behind the drastic action, as he had not been notified of any suspension.

The news sent shockwaves across social media

@AdonijahNtsieni said:

“When he was dishing out personal details of others to cartels, he wasn’t putting their lives at risk?”."

@ndgwah said:

"General Senona knew that after that evidence, he was gone. We are not wasting our time. Arrest the one who issued the statement, too.”

@SihleQumbisa wrote:

“KZN SAPS has no time to waste – they deal with a crook quickly and fast."

@PmMalapile commented:

"He is a criminal; he deserves to be treated as one."

@Dl32941Dlamini stated:

"I hate this guy’s arrogance. It’s not enough that he infiltrated criminals into SAPS; now we must be busy entertaining his drama as he tries to evade justice."

Calls grow for Senona's removal after Madlanga's appearance

Senona's removal from office comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for his immediate arrest and removal. The party said Senona’s conduct, including sharing sensitive information and maintaining contact with Matlala despite serious allegations, undermined public trust and was incompatible with his role.

Senona’s admissions at the Madlanga Commission

Senona told the Madlanga Commission that he had forwarded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) disbandment letter to alleged criminal businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He insisted that the act was not improper and denied leaking sensitive information for Matlala’s benefit.

(PKTT) disbandment letter to alleged criminal businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He insisted that the act was not improper and denied leaking sensitive information for Matlala’s benefit. He further told the Madlanga Commission that he advised suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on how to legally challenge the South African Police Service’s cancellation of his R360 million contract, a move the commission said was inappropriate given Senona’s senior law-enforcement role.

Senona also admitted at the Madlanga Commission that he forwarded police documents related to Emasel Nangy, who had been arrested twice for high ranking kidnap for ransom case and an affidavit, to alleged criminal Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, but insisted he had done nothing wrong, saying he believed the material was already public and that sending more than intended was an oversight.

Senona made controversial admissions at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Hawks head shockingly admitted that Matlala was “like a little brother” to him, a disclosure that deepened concerns about the closeness of their relationship and his impartiality as KZN Hawks head. When asked whether his wife is related to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, saying he did not want to address the issue without legal advice and to avoid problems at home.

Source: Briefly News