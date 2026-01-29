Acting Judge William Karam discussed Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala's incarceration in a KwaZulu-Natal correctional facility

Matlala was moved from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) to the super maximum eBongweni Correctional Facility in Kokstad

Cat's legal team raised concerns about the circumstances of his incarceration and how difficult it was to adequately consult with him

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Acting Judge William Karam is not happy that Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala is incarcerated in KZN but standing trial in Gauteng. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s incarceration in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), while his trial is in Gauteng, is untenable.

That’s according to Acting Judge William Karam, who was dealing with Matlala’s pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Johannesburg on 29 January 2026. The controversial businessman is charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. Matlala will stand trial for the charges along with his wife, Tsakani, Teigo Floyd, and Musa Kekana. Kekana’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama, will also stand trial after she was charged with money laundering.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Judge weighs in on Matlala’s incarceration in KZN

During proceedings, Matlala’s lawyer, Advocate Annelene van den Heever, addressed the court about the circumstances of his incarceration and how difficult it was to adequately consult with him. Advocate van den Heever also said they were not given clarity as to why he was moved from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) to the super maximum eBongweni Correctional Facility in Kokstad.

Following her address, Acting Judge Karam said it also didn’t make sense that Matlala could not be kept in a correctional facility in Gauteng. He also described the allegations that Matlala’s consultations with his lawyer were recorded at eBongweni as horrendous and horrific.

He proposed that the defence and state approach the Department of Correctional Services and enquire why Matlala could not be held closer.

“It appears to be prejudicial and not in the interest of justice that you are inconvenienced to this extent,” he said to Matlala’s lawyer.

Vusimuzi Matlala, his wife, Tsakani, Teigo Floyd, Musa Kekana and Kekana’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama, appeared in court. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Matlala’s matter postponed for another week

Following a brief discussion with the advocates, Judge Karam postponed the matter to 6 February 2026. This is to allow the state and defence to try and arrange for Matlala to be moved to a facility in the province. When he returns to court on 6 February, the court will be informed on whether Matlala can be moved. The matter will then be postponed again for the pre-trial hearing.

Now that the cases have also been finalised, the pre-trial hearing is expected to be a short affair and just finalise the date for Matlala’s much-awaited trial.

What you need to know about Matlala’s case

Cat appears in court in flashy clothes

With Matlala only appearing in court again in October, he won't have a chance to wear his fancy outfits.

Briefly News reported that he turned heads when he recently appeared in court wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo suit and pants.

He also sported an expensive Rolex watch and informed the court about the properties he owns, which are valued at R8 million.

Source: Briefly News