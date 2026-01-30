The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for the arrest and prosecution of Major General Lesetja Senona

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation head in KwaZulu-Natal recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission

The party said General Senona's conduct showed that he was unfit to hold any position of authority in the criminal justice system

The EFF called for the immediate arrest of KZN Hawks head, Major General Lesetja Senona. Image: @TruthMovemen/ Luca Sola

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for the immediate arrest of Major General Lesetja Senona.

General Senona is the current head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The general recently testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he was questioned about his relationship with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

During his three-day appearance before the Commission, General Senona admitted that Matlala was like a younger brother to him. Matlala, an attempted murder accused, is alleged to be a member of one of the criminal cartels operating in the country.

General Senona has denied knowing that Matlala was linked to criminal conduct at first, saying that he cut ties with him after he found out. Despite this, evidence was presented that the general forwarded police information to Matlala and even advised him regarding his tender with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

EFF calls for General Senona to be charged

In an official statement released on 30 January 2026, the party called for the immediate removal, arrest and criminal prosecution of the KZN Hawks head, saying his relationship with Matlala was troubling.

“More troubling still are the findings confirmed in evidence presented by the Commission, showing that Senona was caught in a lie about the nature and timing of his relationship with Matlala.

“The Commission introduced WhatsApp messages that directly contradict Senona's claim that he had begun distancing himself from Matlala after learning of his alleged links to serious crimes. Instead, messages show that he maintained close communications with Matlala long after those allegations surfaced, including sharing sensitive materials and continuing personal contact,” the party noted.

Major General Lesetja Senona recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

EFF concerned that General Senona shared sensitive information with Matlala

The EFF also expressed concern that General Senona shared police affidavits and other information with Matlala, including a document that contained confidential data about police officers and their deployments.

The Hawks' head claimed that he did not read the full document before he forwarded it, an explanation the commissioners did not find plausible.

“These revelations alone, which expose that the lives of officers were auctioned to criminals by Senona, should have resulted in his arrest immediately outside of the Madlanga Commission venue,” the red Berets stated.

The party said this reiterated that General Senona was unfit to hold any position of authority within South Africa's criminal justice system. The party also called for an investigation into all charges arising from his conduct, as well as a full and transparent investigation into all officials who worked alongside him in these activities.

You can view the party's full statement below.

Other stories about Generala Senona's testimony

Briefly News reported that General Senona has made several allegations during his testimony before the commission.

General Senona denied knowledge of the Big Five cartels, saying he only knew about the Big Five animals.

The Hawks head admitted that he sent the Political Killings Task Team disbandment letter to Cat Matlala.

General Senona refused to answer whether his wife was related to Cat Matlala, as they both shared the same surname.

Source: Briefly News