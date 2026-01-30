The Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, admitted that a finding against former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was made by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The admission came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the recommendation the Commission made and revealed the names of officials who will be investigated

Magwenya's response to a question about the recommendation angered South Africans, who slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG — President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, revealed that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry made a finding about former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. He did not discuss what the findings were.

SABC News journalist Clement Manyathela posted an update on his @TheRealClementM X account on 30 January 2026. Magwenya confirmed that the Commission made a finding about Mchunu but did not provide more details about what the findings were.

South Africans slam President Ramaphosa

Netizens were unhappy and slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa.

E.L.A. StoneAI said:

"This gives President Ramaphosa an easy way out to say that the process was followed and then do nothing. That's political covering, plain and sE.L.A. StoneAImple."

Big Balls said:

"This government is an absolute joke. The sooner we vote them out, the better."

Manikivana asked:

"What's the point of dishing up uncooked chicken?"

Kingmaker said:

"You have to accept that Mchunu has leverage. The IPID Report into Phalaphala gives Mchunu power to end Ramaphosa's presidency with immediate effect. Nothing will happen to Mr Mchunu."

Money Man said:

"I knew he was lying. Senzo is guilty. Vincent lied yesterday with a straight face."

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

