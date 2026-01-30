Madlanga Commission Made Finding Against Senzo McHunu: Presidency Spokesperson
- The Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, admitted that a finding against former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was made by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- The admission came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the recommendation the Commission made and revealed the names of officials who will be investigated
- Magwenya's response to a question about the recommendation angered South Africans, who slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
JOHANNESBURG — President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, revealed that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry made a finding about former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. He did not discuss what the findings were.
SABC News journalist Clement Manyathela posted an update on his @TheRealClementM X account on 30 January 2026. Magwenya confirmed that the Commission made a finding about Mchunu but did not provide more details about what the findings were.
Read the tweet on X here:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africans slam President Ramaphosa
Netizens were unhappy and slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa.
E.L.A. StoneAI said:
"This gives President Ramaphosa an easy way out to say that the process was followed and then do nothing. That's political covering, plain and sE.L.A. StoneAImple."
Big Balls said:
"This government is an absolute joke. The sooner we vote them out, the better."
Manikivana asked:
"What's the point of dishing up uncooked chicken?"
Kingmaker said:
"You have to accept that Mchunu has leverage. The IPID Report into Phalaphala gives Mchunu power to end Ramaphosa's presidency with immediate effect. Nothing will happen to Mr Mchunu."
Money Man said:
"I knew he was lying. Senzo is guilty. Vincent lied yesterday with a straight face."
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.