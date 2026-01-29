A concerning video of Piano Pulse host Thakgi Ledwaba getting confronted by a group of men has gone viral

The user who shared the video claimed that the men were demanding that Thakgi stop talking badly about others on the Podcast

Some social media users have expressed their thoughts on the video, calling for the podcaster not to be disrespected, while others did not defend him

A disturbing video has gone viral of Piano Pulse host Thakgi and a group of men who are not fans of his remarks on the podcast.

Maesela Thakgi Ledwaba co-hosts a YouTube podcast under the Podcast and Chill network. In the show, Thakgi, as well as his team, Sfiso “Mafitsotso” Ndlovu and Munaka Muthambi, have often ruffled feathers with their commentary on certain artists.

Just recently, they received backlash over Sfiso and Nota Baloyi's comments about amapiano singer Thatohatsi.

Did Thakgi get attacked?

In a video shared by X user @TheHypeChannel_, Thakgi can be seen standing alone, while facing a group of men who hurled threats towards him. The incident apparently happened in Pretoria.

"A group confronted Thakgi on the streets of Pretoria, warning him."

There were mixed reactions from the online community regarding this video. More people have come out to bash the podcast. This includes Sizwe Alakine, Leehleza and Kelvin Momo, who threw shade after they were dragged by the hosts.

Many people argue that the platform has swayed away from doing its intended duties, which were to uplift the amapiano community and educate people who wished to learn about it. Thakgi escaped unharmed, judging by the video.

Below are some of the reactions:

@SteveVulture said:

"Yall are bullying Thakgi, like really now."

@Lord_Ori_ asked:

"No man, what about freedom of speech? He said nothing illegal about anyone."

@GriffinGre12276 said:

"This is harassment and so wrong in so many ways, man."

@Hloni051 lashed:

"Barbaric behaviour."

@MshenguMasia argued:

"You bully people with a microphone and a camera, and they bully you on the street. The world will always find a balance between yin and yang."

@zulu_greyford warned:

"I hate the boy too, but let’s refrain from this. Things could get out of hand, and someone could get seriously hurt."

@RHAPOPO stated:

"Ever heard the saying that a lot of people with money are not dangerous, but the people around them are. You swear at someone rich or influential, and someone wanting to prove to them how loyal they are to them comes for you, these guys better understand and learn from this."

Sfiso fires shots at Reason

In a previous report from Briefly News, Piano Pulse co-host Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu has seemingly added fuel to the fire in his feud with rapper Reason. The podcaster continued to troll Sizwe Alakine in a viral video, trolling his financial status and employment.

The video clip has since garnered views and opinions from the online community, who have dragged the podcast for filth.

