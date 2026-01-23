Social media users trolled an unnamed woman who claimed to be actor Vuyo Dabula's alleged girlfriend

The lady shared a screenshot of a conversation allegedly between her and a number she saved as the actor

Although the information cannot be verified, users were quick to judge the lady for making such claims

A woman claimed that she was Vuyo Dabula's girlfriend. Image: Vuyodabula

It seems as though the Vuyo Dabula obsession is not dying down anytime soon. A woman claimed that she was the actor's girlfriend, but many people were not buying it.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation has been circulating online from a woman who claimed she was conversing with Vuyo Dabula.

Woman claims to be dating Vuyo Dabula

An X user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the screenshot of the conversation and joked about how the woman made sure to highlight that people saw the name she saved the contact as.

"Indlela abamu saver ngayo!!! Lalela’ bethi nje 'they must know ukth ujola noGadaffi," the user wrote. This loosely translates to, "The way she saved his name. Listen, she wanted people to know that she is dating Gadaffi."

In the convo, the lady was asking for money, and then the other messenger apologised, saying they were busy with prepping for school and gym. They then sent another message informing them that they are travelling to Johannesburg and thanked the sender for the money.

Briefly News cannot verify if this woman is indeed dating the actor.

A woman who was obsessed with Vuyo Dabula has spoken out. Image: Vuyodabula

Check out the screenshots posted by the parody account below:

Below are some of the reactions online:

@ZikhaliBandile laughed:

"If she is telling the truth, then some women feel comfortable in breaking marriages."

@MoreTwoLyf asked:

"The way I’d enjoy him and keep my mouth shut sana? These girls are such amateurs."

@LEenyoraXii said:

"You can tell by the way she is typing that she is lying."

What is Vuyo Dabula up to?

After taking a hiatus from acting, Vuyo Dabula revealed plans to return to acting. He previously told Briefly News that he received a sweet offer, hence his return to the acting space.

“I can’t really say any specific thing that inspired me to be an actor, honestly. I just knew from very early on that acting is what I would do,” the star said. "It was not really a decision to get back to acting, but more of an interesting character coming to my doorstep, almost like an offer I couldn't refuse."

Vuyo is widely known for his role as Kumkani Phakade on Generations: The Legacy.

