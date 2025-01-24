Iconic Generations: The Legacy actor Vuyo Dabula is preparing for his big return to the acting space

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Vuyo Dabula delved into the hardships that actors face in the local entertainment scene

The former Queen Sono star has opened up about the multiple setbacks that he faced, which impacted his career

Vuyo Dabula has taken a lengthy hiatus, but he is back. Image: Oupa Bopape

This comeback is necessary for the acting industry. Vuyo Dabula might have taken a hiatus but he is back to reclaim his spot.

Vuyo Dabua's inspiration behind acting

Former Generations: The Legacy actor Vuyo Dabula has recently reappeared in the spotlight. Known for roles such as Kumkani Phakade in the hit SABC 1 telenovela, Dabula is no stranger to the limelight.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Vuyo Dabula revealed what inspired him to enter the acting world.

“I can’t really say any specific thing that inspired me to be an actor, honestly. I just knew from very early on that acting is what I would do,” the star said.

Dabula added that he loves tapping into roles that are considered “out of the ordinary.”

Vuyo Dabula spoke about the challenges SA actors face. Oupa Bopape: Getty Images

Vuyo Dabula prepares to return to the spotlight

The actor pushed the boundaries when he starred in Queen Sono as Shandu Johnson Magwaza. He shared that this character allowed him to tap into the international space. He then got into more Hollywood productions, such as Avengers: Age of Ultron and more.

“Generations: The Legacy opened my career to a much wider local audience. And Queen Sono was a meaningful step toward reaching international viewers.”

His career does not come without its challenges, though. Vuyo took a bit of a break from the limelight.

Despite his success, Dabula is no stranger to the challenges of the entertainment industry.

“It’s tough to get to a position where you can control what you want to do, unlike in the USA. The industry here doesn’t always separate those with experience and decades of work from newcomers. But make no mistake—the stories and characters that deserve to be told will materialize,” he was quoted saying.

Vuyo Dabula on working with guns on set

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vuyo Dabula starred in the Showmax show The Butcher's Soul.

He was shot several times in the shoulder in 2022 and spent 2023 recovering physically and mentally.

